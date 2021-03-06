A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
The gold prices have witnessed a diminishing week with the prices falling to record lows in 10 months. The week began with the bullion plummeting by ₹11,409 per 10 gram from its August 2020 highs. Silver had plunged more than ₹10,000 from its last year peak on the first day of March.
On Tuesday, gold was down by more than ₹600 to ₹44,760 per 10 gram. Silver had crashed on the day by ₹1,847 to be at ₹67,073 per kg. An easing US Treasury yields had edged the gold prices in the international market on the day.
The US Treasury Yields operating at a one-year-high is the major reason for the fall of the precious metal prices, including the growing optimism in the market for global recovery. The high yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
Also Read | Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
"The market is consolidating itself around what is likely to be some pretty healthy robust economic growth and inflation-related readings out of the economy for the balance of 2021," Reuters quoted Jeff MacDonald, Head of Fixed-Income Strategies, Fiduciary Trust International in New York as saying on the performance of markets on Friday.
On Wednesday, while the metal saw a decline on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), there was a rise in the metal price in comparison to its previous day rate. The yellow metal traded at ₹45,304 per 10 gram on the day.
On Thursday, gold plummeted again and reached ₹44, 748 per 10 gram. Silver too had declined to ₹66, 104 per kg on the day. The bullion rates declined by over ₹12,000 on the day from its August high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.
On Friday, the precious metal fell further to record ₹44, 344 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX also fell to ₹65, 371 per kg. The decline in silver was of more than ₹12,000 from its peak of ₹77,800 per kg last year in the month of August.
The continuous fall in the prices of gold allured Indian consumers to purchase more gold in physical form.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says OPEC+ decision to extend oil output cuts will hit economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, finds report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price falls further to ₹44,344, sets retail buyers on buying spree
- Retail buyers continued to purchase gold in India as prices declined to a near one-year low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox