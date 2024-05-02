Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit falls 37% to ₹451 crore, declares dividend
Adani Enterprises Q4 results: The company declared a dividend of ₹1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Adani Enterprises' Q4 FY24 net profit fell 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹451 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The company declared a dividend of ₹1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Operating as well as cost of input materials soared during the quarter, it said. Revenue from operations was up at ₹29,180.02 crore in the quarter under review from ₹28,943.84 crore in January-March 2023.
The company said that consolidated net profit of ₹450.58 crore in January-March 2023-24 is compared with ₹722.48 crore net profit in the same period last year and ₹1,888.45 crore earning in the preceding quarter.
For the full fiscal year 2023-24, net profit soared 31 per cent to ₹3,240.78 crore despite revenue from operations falling to ₹96,420.98 crore from ₹127,539.50 crore in 2022-23.
