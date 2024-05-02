 Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit falls 37% to ₹451 crore, declares dividend - Hindustan Times
Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit falls 37% to 451 crore, declares dividend

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: The company declared a dividend of ₹1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Adani Enterprises' Q4 FY24 net profit fell 37 per cent year-on-year to 451 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. The company declared a dividend of 1.3 per share for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

Operating as well as cost of input materials soared during the quarter, it said. Revenue from operations was up at 29,180.02 crore in the quarter under review from 28,943.84 crore in January-March 2023.

The company said that consolidated net profit of 450.58 crore in January-March 2023-24 is compared with 722.48 crore net profit in the same period last year and 1,888.45 crore earning in the preceding quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2023-24, net profit soared 31 per cent to 3,240.78 crore despite revenue from operations falling to 96,420.98 crore from 127,539.50 crore in 2022-23.

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit falls 37% to 451 crore, declares dividend
