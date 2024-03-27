Adani Green Energy operationalizes 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced that it has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The solar plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the company said adding that it will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually and power over 1.1 lakh homes and reduce around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. AGEL has deployed next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) operationalized 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.

The company said in a statement, “The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL’s renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With this, AGEL's operational solar portfolio increased to 6,243 MW. The total operational renewable generation capacity rose to 9,784 MW, making it the largest in India, as per the statement.

It said, "AGEL continues to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy, contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving energy security and enabling India’s transition to a low-carbon economy."