 Adani Green Energy operationalizes 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 03:50 PM IST

The company said in a statement, “The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in Jaisalmer."

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced that it has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The solar plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the company said adding that it will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually and power over 1.1 lakh homes and reduce around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. AGEL has deployed next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) operationalized 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) operationalized 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan.

Read more: SBI hikes annual maintenance charges for these debit cards from April 1: Complete details here

The company said in a statement, “The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL’s renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With this, AGEL's operational solar portfolio increased to 6,243 MW. The total operational renewable generation capacity rose to 9,784 MW, making it the largest in India, as per the statement.

Read more: Amazon, retailer fined 45,000 for refund delay of laptop: Here's what happened

It said, "AGEL continues to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy, contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving energy security and enabling India’s transition to a low-carbon economy."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On