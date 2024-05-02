Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handles 36.2 MMT cargo globally in April

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said it handled 36.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in April, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year growth. APSEZ in a statement said growth recorded across most domestic ports, with Dhamra Port recording its highest ever monthly cargo of 4.38 MMT.

Growth recorded across the three broad cargo categories i.e., dry ( 7 per cent YoY), liquid & gas ( 29 per cent), and Container ( 14 per cent), it added.

The billionaire Gautam Adani's firm said growth in logistics segment continued with rail volumes rising by 5 per cent YoY to 49,430 TEUs and GPWIS volumes increasing by 26 per cent to 1.8 MMT.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India.