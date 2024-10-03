All about the Adani Group's Khavda renewable energy plant that will power Google's cloud services next year

The Adani Group will be supplying clean energy to Google from a new solar-wind hybrid project at its renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, the conglomerate announced in a statement on Thursday, October 03, 2024. An aerial view of the world’s largest renewable energy plant, the 30 GW Khavda Renewable Energy Park, in Kutch.(ANI)

The collaboration is to help advance the sustainability goals of both the companies, especially Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by providing cloud services and operations in India supported by clean energy, the statement read.

The hybrid solar-wind project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable arm of the Adani Group operationalised 1 gigawatt (GW) of the Khavda plant's targeted operational capacity of 45 GW in March 2024.

Full capacity of the plant which spans 538 square kilometres of barren land, five times the size of Paris, is aimed to be achieved over the next five years, which would make it the world's largest renewable energy project.

The group mentioned in its statement at that time that the plant could generate 81 billion units of clean electricity, powering more than 16 million homes annually in India, which is nearly equal to the number of homes in the entire countries of Poland and Canada.

It is also the energy output required to power entire nations like Belgium, Chile, and Switzerland, according to its statement.

The Adani Group also expects the project to create over 15,200 green jobs.

The group also mentioned that it plans to increase its focus on the merchant and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments to help decarbonise industries.

