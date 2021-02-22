IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
business

ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General

Um, who joined ADB in 1993, will assume office immediately and report to its President Masatsugu Asakawa.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:50 PM IST

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Woochong Um as its Managing Director General.

He will assume office immediately and report to ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

Um will support Asakawa to institute bank-wide coherence on key initiatives and issues. He will play a key role in enhancing ADB's internal and external communications across all activities that involve operations, knowledge, fund-raising and institutional reforms.

Um joined ADB in 1993. Since June 2018, he served as Director General and concurrently Chief Compliance Officer of ADB's sustainable development and climate change department.

"I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I have gained in the past 27 years at ADB to contribute to our organisational transformation and ensure we continue delivering high-quality development solutions to our members across the region," he said in a statement issued on Monday.

Um from South Korea holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from Boston College.He oversaw the administration of trust funds and global funding initiatives and served as ADB's focal point for Covid-19 response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
Asian Development Bank (HT Photo)
business

ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Um, who joined ADB in 1993, will assume office immediately and report to its President Masatsugu Asakawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The share allocation in the Heranba IPO is likely to be finalised on March 2 and the listing of the IPO may happen on March 5.(iStock)
The share allocation in the Heranba IPO is likely to be finalised on March 2 and the listing of the IPO may happen on March 5.(iStock)
business

Heranba Industries IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The allotment size of the IPO has been fixed at 23 with the upper price band of 627. One lot will therefore cost 14,421 and retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities. (PTI File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in an Army tank at Longewala in Jaisalmer in this file picture from 2020. The Prime Minister on Friday said that India needs to shed off its import-dependent status and fast track its defence manufacturing capabilities. (PTI File Photo)
india news

Focus should be on providing defence equipment to smaller nations: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister, while addressing the webinar on effective implementation of budget provisions in the defence sector, outlined that India is manufacturing defence equipment to more than 40 nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
The Union cabinet had approved the IPO of the state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider by diluting up to 25 per cent of the government's stake.(Agencies File Photo)
business

RailTel IPO to announce allotment tomorrow. Here's how to check status

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
RailTel is scheduled to make its debut on the stock markets on February 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex slips 750 points, Nifty below 14,800 in afternoon session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Sensex slips 750 points to 50,137.24, Nifty down 200 points to 14,784 in afternoon session
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
The latest inspections could hasten the end of the earliest 777 models if the repairs turn out to be costly. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman,File)(AP)
business

Engine explosion spurs Boeing 777 groundings in US, Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • While the incident doesn’t suggest broader problems with the 777, it adds another urgent issue to Boeing’s to-do list only just after the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in markets including the US and Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally faces potential test from falling market liquidity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Such a backdrop opens up the possibility of sharp moves higher or lower in the cryptocurrency depending on the prevailing ardor for digital assets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil. (HT Archive)
business

Cairn Energy hopeful of solution in tax tussle with Centre

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Cairn Energy said the two parties have discussed “a number of proposals with the aim of finding a swift resolution that could be mutually acceptable to the Government of India and the interests of Cairn’s shareholders”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
A fortnight after Supreme Court judge Dipak Misra, who handled Yakub Memon’s case, received a threatening letter at his residence, the Delhi Police received an email claiming to attack the apex court with bombs. (File Photo)
business

Supreme Court stops NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The top court issued the interim order, making it clear that the NCLT shall not sanction the scheme to pave way for the deal between the FRL and the Reliance even if the meetings of the creditors and shareholders of the Future groups takes place
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court on Monday stopped NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal. (Reuters File Photo )
The Supreme Court on Monday stopped NCLT from approving Future-Reliance deal. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Supreme Court bars final tribunal ruling on Future-Reliance deal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
US-based Amazon had sought to maintain the status quo on the FRL-Reliance deal till various legal issues relating to the matter were finally decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
The increase in the prices of the precious metals come on the back of a weaker dollar that is releasing the pressure of peaking US Treasury yields.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices begin week slightly up at 46,335, silver rises by over 400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Gold rates also rose marginally in the international market as the spot gold rate rose 0.1 per cent to $1,783.56 per ounce.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:58 AM IST
After dropping to 50,685.42, the 30-share BSE index pared most losses to trade 65.13 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,824.63.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
Banking dividends will be likely to drive the rebound in payouts in 2021, the report said. (Mint File Photo )
business

Global dividend payouts forecast to revive in 2021

Reuters, Lonodn
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:07 AM IST
A total of $220 billion worth of cuts were made between April and December, based on investment manager Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley(REUTERS)
business

Rishi Sunak plans new Tech Visas to boost UK fintech: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The senior Cabinet minister has drawn up details for the scheme to attract global talent to UK start-ups and its GBP 7-billion fintech sector, proposals which are said to have the backing of his boss -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, meet the following day to consider output levels for April.(Reuters file photo)
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which include Russia, meet the following day to consider output levels for April.(Reuters file photo)
business

Iran to attend OPEC+ committee meeting next month: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST
While Iran -- exempted from OPEC’s production cuts because it’s output has been hit by U.S. sanctions -- isn’t a member of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), it will be represented at the panel’s March 3 gathering, the delegate said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP