ADB appoints Woochong Um as Managing Director General
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Woochong Um as its Managing Director General.
He will assume office immediately and report to ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
Um will support Asakawa to institute bank-wide coherence on key initiatives and issues. He will play a key role in enhancing ADB's internal and external communications across all activities that involve operations, knowledge, fund-raising and institutional reforms.
Um joined ADB in 1993. Since June 2018, he served as Director General and concurrently Chief Compliance Officer of ADB's sustainable development and climate change department.
"I look forward to using the knowledge and experience I have gained in the past 27 years at ADB to contribute to our organisational transformation and ensure we continue delivering high-quality development solutions to our members across the region," he said in a statement issued on Monday.
Um from South Korea holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Computer Science degree from Boston College.He oversaw the administration of trust funds and global funding initiatives and served as ADB's focal point for Covid-19 response.
