Adidas Adizero EVO SL are redefining a tech infused flagship running sneaker

In the past couple of years, Adidas has taken what is for all intents and purposes, an unassailable lead with deploying cutting-edge tech, in their sneakers. The Adidas Switch FWD and the Supernova Rise are some fine examples. There was a time when one of their closest rivals, the ones well known for the swoosh logo, leveraged tech well. No longer is that the case. Adidas is widening its tech infused advantage even further, considering what the new Adizero EVO SL, delivers in terms of potential and performance. Nike and Asics, in particular, must feel they have a drawing board to get back to. Adidas does leave some room for argument with the outsole contours. (HT photo | Vishal Mathur)

For starters, it is important to point out the versatility of Adidas’ new ₹15,999 — they are being marketed as a fast running shoe, but in our experience, they’re equally adept as a training shoe too. That may be the sort of convenience that adds value for some buyers. Think of the Adizero EVO SL as an iteration of another of the Adizero sneakers, the Adios Pro 3 from 2023 and the Adios Pro 4 from 2024, but without the carbon-infused energy rods that run the length of the midsole. And there’s a definitive familial hint of the Adidas Pro Evo 1 too. The combination of the midsole foam called Lightstrike Pro, coupled with the lightweight mesh upper and comparable stack heights, lend credence to that comparison.

The lack of additional stiffness from the energy rods does give the Adizero EVO SL a wider, perhaps different user base to appeal to — the ones that’d prefer a softer cushioning feel. Both schools of thought co-exist with runners, and comfort is as subjective as things get. Speaking of which, the upper’s structuring and spacing is ideal for a spacious toe box. The Lightstrike Pro composition, density and indeed how it responds, is simply top notch. It is comfortable for the most part, but there is equally a very perceptible energy return as you run. For some strange reason, the laces tend to come undone somewhat too easily — maybe a material or construction tweak is needed.

That’s a little more profound on harder running surfaces, but it’s working nonetheless. Instead of carbon rods, Adidas has optimised this well for the bounce to work in the favour of the runner. The bounce slowly evolves into a definite energy return as you pick up pace — think of this as the running sneaker equivalent of a well-tuned car’s steering stiffening up slightly as you pick up speed, for better road hold and feedback as you’d corner then. It is this versatility that helps the Adizero EVO SL buck the one-direction trend that fast sneakers tend to struggle with — they’re not as comfortable at slower speeds. That’s why I pointed out early on, this is as good a running shoe as it is a trainer. And that’d include jogging too.

There is also the rocker-esque shaping (look at the Adizero EVO SL from side on, and it becomes perceptible) which is just about there — not enough to alienate someone looking for a more conventional design, and yet enough to assist with transitions. Unlike similar midsole propositions that tend to have a mid foot depression kick in at some point, the Lightstrike Pro seems to have done enough to work around that, without having to reduce the stack height (that would have compromised overall comfort, a bit).

Adidas does leave some room for argument with the outsole contours, and doesn’t have as many ridges or grooves as the Adios Pro over the years. That said, there is never a shortage of grip, across surfaces and moisture levels. The Continental rubber remains a fixture in the forefoot area extending a bit to under the mid foot. In my experience with other Adidas sneakers over the years, Continental rubber holds up well over time. Would that be the case this time too?

It is not at all surprising that the Adidas Adizero EVO SL has immediately found a place among the sneakers I wear most often, and the all-round abilities help in that regard. It is around the ₹15,000 price point where most tech infused running sneaker flagships sit. For instance, the Nike Vomero 18 (the Vomero family has grown in price stature) and the Asics Gel-Kayano 31. Adidas’ Lightstrike Pro is matching the ZoomX midsole composition and bettering the response in some respects. But it is perhaps the closer to conventional design that gives the Adidas Adizero EVO SL its biggest advantage. Not everyone may find Nike’s pods on the outsole palatable to their running needs. And at 224 grams for a men’s size 10, the Adizero EVO SL has a massive advantage over the 305 grams weight of the Gel-Kayano 31.