Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

After Lux, Santoor is confident of overtaking Lifebuoy as well

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 09:23 am IST

It's a matter of time before Wipro Consumer Care's Santoor brand becomes No.1, CEO Vineet Agrawal says, underscoring competition in the personal-care segment.

Santoor will dethrone Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s Lifebuoy as the largest selling soap brand in India in the next one year, according to its maker, underscoring the competition in the personal-care segment.

Santoor is a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,700-crore-plus brand that has expanded its offerings to include liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash.(Wipro Consumer Care)
Santoor is a 2,700-crore-plus brand that has expanded its offerings to include liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash.(Wipro Consumer Care)

“We don't know if we are No.1 yet, and what the size of Lifebuoy is, but it's a matter of time that we will become No.1,” Vineet Agrawal, chief executive of Santoor maker Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd. told PTI.

“We have already beaten Lux (another soap brand from HUL) a few years back, and I'm confident we will beat Lifebuoy in maybe a year from now.”

Santoor, a 2,700-crore-plus brand, has expanded its offerings to include liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash. The Lifebuoy brand reportedly is also worth over 2,000 crore after expanding into handwash, etc.

HUL didn't respond to PTI's emails for a comment in this matter.

Wipro, which posted more than 7.5% growth in FY25, has struggled with low consumer sentiments and inflationary pressures. Still, it has chosen to expand its presence in the personal care to food segments with a slew of acquisitions.

“Well, I think most of the acquisitions that we have done, have done well for us,” Agrawal said. “For example, Chandrika, which we acquired in 2004 was a small brand in Kerala. It has grown well. Yardley in India, when we acquired it in 2009, was just (worth) 18 crore in India, and now it is over 300 crore.”

Similarly Unza, which was acquired by Wipro in 2007, has grown five times in Southeast Asia. Canway, a South African brand acquired in 2020, has grown 2.5 times to $50 million in five years.

“They have done well because…we've had a reasonable good management strength when we bought it. And whatever moves we made in these brands, fortunately worked out well for us,” Agrawal said.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / After Lux, Santoor is confident of overtaking Lifebuoy as well
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On