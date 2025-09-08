After Lux, Santoor is confident of overtaking Lifebuoy as well

Santoor will dethrone Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s Lifebuoy as the largest selling soap brand in India in the next one year, according to its maker, underscoring the competition in the personal-care segment. Santoor is a ₹ 2,700-crore-plus brand that has expanded its offerings to include liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash.(Wipro Consumer Care)

“We don't know if we are No.1 yet, and what the size of Lifebuoy is, but it's a matter of time that we will become No.1,” Vineet Agrawal, chief executive of Santoor maker Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd. told PTI.

“We have already beaten Lux (another soap brand from HUL) a few years back, and I'm confident we will beat Lifebuoy in maybe a year from now.”

Santoor, a ₹2,700-crore-plus brand, has expanded its offerings to include liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash. The Lifebuoy brand reportedly is also worth over ₹2,000 crore after expanding into handwash, etc.

HUL didn't respond to PTI's emails for a comment in this matter.

Wipro, which posted more than 7.5% growth in FY25, has struggled with low consumer sentiments and inflationary pressures. Still, it has chosen to expand its presence in the personal care to food segments with a slew of acquisitions.

“Well, I think most of the acquisitions that we have done, have done well for us,” Agrawal said. “For example, Chandrika, which we acquired in 2004 was a small brand in Kerala. It has grown well. Yardley in India, when we acquired it in 2009, was just (worth) ₹18 crore in India, and now it is over ₹300 crore.”

Similarly Unza, which was acquired by Wipro in 2007, has grown five times in Southeast Asia. Canway, a South African brand acquired in 2020, has grown 2.5 times to $50 million in five years.

“They have done well because…we've had a reasonable good management strength when we bought it. And whatever moves we made in these brands, fortunately worked out well for us,” Agrawal said.