2023 exciting year in the history of Air India, says CEO Campbell Wilson

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Apr 15, 2023 08:57 AM IST

CEO Campbell Wilson has said that 2023 promises to be an exciting and pivotal year in the history of the new Air India

2023 promises to be an exciting and pivotal year in the history of the new Air India, the airline’s chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said in an internal communication to his employees on Friday.

Wilson said that nearly 400 new cabin crew are being released to line these few weeks, with 1,400 more in various stages of the training pipeline, to reduce pressure on rosters and allow growth to resume. He said that the first module of Air India’s new roster system is nearly ready. He said that the full system was discussed with crew ambassadors. “It will increase transparency, fairness and equity, roster stability, protection of golden offs, and reduce fatigue,” he said.

The airline chief said that their fourth leased B772LR is undergoing final pre-delivery checks, and the preparations for entry-into-service of six more B773ERs, their first A350s and many narrow bodies are “well underway”.

Wilson also assured that the design for new aircraft interiors, livery, and crew uniforms, along with a new website, were progressing well.

“Our Vatika campus and potential premises for our new training academy are getting even closer to readiness,” he added.

