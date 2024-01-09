close_game
Air India Express kicks off 'Time to Travel' sale, fares starting at 1,799

Air India Express kicks off ‘Time to Travel’ sale, fares starting at 1,799

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2024 07:43 PM IST

The members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Programme can also earn up to 8% NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits.

Air India Express on Tuesday unveiled its latest sale on domestic flights across major channels for bookings made until January 11 and for travel till September 30.

Under the NeuPass rewards programme, the logged in members who have Highflyer and Jetsetter badges, will get priority services under Xpress Ahead as complimentary.
The Air India Express ‘Time to Travel Sale' has fares starting from 1,799. There are attractive deals on flight routes including Bengaluru-Chennai, Delhi-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Kochi, Delhi-Gwalior and Kolkata-Bagdogra, along with discounted sale fares across its network.

The members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards Programme can also earn up to 8% NeuCoins, in addition to exclusive member benefits like exclusive deals on meals, seats, baggage, change and cancellation fee waivers and more, Air India Express said in a statement.

In addition to loyalty members, students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and members of the armed forces can also avail special fares on the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website, airindiaexpress.com.

Air India Express operates over 325 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 63 aircraft, comprising 35 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

The airline launched its refreshed brand identity, inviting travellers to ‘Fly as You Are’ with digitally empowered personalisation.

Domestic air passenger rose to 9 per cent in Nov 2023

According to an official data released last December, domestic air passenger traffic had surged to nine per cent to more than 1.27 crore in November 2023, PTI reported.

Official data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that airlines flew 1.27 crore passengers in November compared to 1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2023 were 1,382.34 lakhs as against 1,105.10 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 25.09 per cent and monthly growth of 9.06 per cent," the aviation regulator said. Air India's domestic market share remained unchanged at 10.5 per cent in November.

