Air India Express launches 'Time to Travel' offer: Fares starting at Rs1,177. Check details here

Air India Express launched its 'Time to Travel' offer that allows travellers to book air tickets starting at just ₹1,177 from May 29 until June 3. An Air India Express aircraft

Travellers can avail the offer on tickets for travel up to September 30, 2024. It is accessible through Air India Express' website, app, and other booking platforms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Travel agents can tap into fares starting at ₹1,198, while those booking directly on the airline’s website can enjoy lower Xpress Lite fares from ₹1,177. The exclusive rates are reserved for passengers travelling with cabin baggage only.

Also Read | AI Express union says reduced flights impacting cabin crew salaries

Travellers will be provided with the option to pre-book an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage at no charge and avail discounted rates for check-in baggage, starting at ₹1000 for domestic flights and ₹1,300 on international routes.

Registered members get an added 25% discount on the 'Gourmair' hot meals and preferred seating. Tata NeuPass Rewards Programme members can earn up to 8% NeuCoins, along with exclusive deals on meals, seating, baggage, and flexible change and cancellation policies.

The special fares can be availed by students, senior citizens, SMEs, dependents, and armed forces members.

Air India Express' domestic as well as international flights were delayed or cancelled on May 8 after a section of the staff reported sick at the last minute ahead of work due to alleged mismanagement by the Tata Group-owned airline, as reported by News 18.

Also Read | Woman couldn’t meet husband before death due to AI Express flight cancellations