 Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,442 crore marking 54% rise - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,442 crore marking 54% rise

Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,442 crore marking 54% rise

PTI |
Feb 05, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Airtel Q3 results: Bharti Airtel had registered a profit of ₹1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter.

Airtel Q3 results: A man leaves a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
Airtel Q3 results: A man leaves a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to 37,899.5 crore from 35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to 27,811 crore during the quarter.

Its average revenue per user in the country grew 7.7 per cent to 208 from 193 a year ago.

