Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,442 crore marking 54% rise

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹2,442.2 crore in the December quarter. Airtel Q3 results: A man leaves a Bharti Airtel store in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Bharti Airtel had registered a profit of ₹1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to ₹37,899.5 crore from ₹35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹27,811 crore during the quarter.

Its average revenue per user in the country grew 7.7 per cent to ₹208 from ₹193 a year ago.