Ajax Engineering, Hexaware among 9 new IPOs coming up this week | Details

A total of nine Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) along with six listings are scheduled for the week starting from Monday, February 10, 2025. The Ventive Hospitality IPO closed for subscription on December 24, having gotten oversubscribed 9.82 times, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The list of new IPOs and listings includes Ajax Engineering, a concrete equipment manufacturer, Hexaware Technologies, an IT services firm and Chamunda Electricals, which will be the first to debut on the NSE Emerge on February 11.

Mainboard IPOs this week

1) Ajax Engineering

Ajax Engineering, a concrete equipment manufacturer, will be the first IPO to come up this week. It will open on February 10 and close on February 12. The price band will be at ₹599-629 per share.

The company plans to raise ₹1,269 crore from its IPO, comprising entirely of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, which includes investor Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, which plans to exit its investment this way.

2) Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies, an IT services firm which also has US private equity giant Carlyle as a stakeholder will hit the streets with a ₹8,750-crore IPO starting on February 12 and closing on February 14.

The price band will be at ₹674-708 per share. Like the previous one, this will also be entirely an offer-for-sale by its promoter CA Magnum Holdings.

3) Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, a high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions provider will see its IPO open between February 14 and February 18.

It will be a combination of a fresh issue of ₹225 crore, along with an OFS of 1.49 crore equity shares.

SME IPOs this week

1) Chandan Healthcare

Chandan Healthcare, a pathology and radiology testing services provider will have its ₹104.7 crore IPO open on February 10 and close on February 12. The price band will be at ₹151-159 per share.

The issue will be a fresh mix of 44.52 lakh shares worth ₹70.79 crore along with an OFS of 22.99 lakh shares worth ₹36.57 crore from existing shareholders.

2) PS Raj Steels

Hisar-based stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer PS Raj Steels will launch its ₹28-crore IPO on February 12 and it will close on February 14. The price band will be between ₹132-140 per share.

3) Voler Car

Employee transportation services provider Voler Car will launch a ₹27 crore IPO between February 12 and February 14 with a price band fixed at ₹85-90 per share.

4) Maxvolt Energy Industries

Maxvolt Energy, a company which manufactures lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, and electronics, will launch its ₹54-crore IPO during February 12-14.

5) LK Mehta Polymers

The IPO for plastic products maker LK Mehta Polymers will start on February 13 and close on February 17, intending to raise ₹7.38 crore at a price of ₹71 per share.

6) Shanmuga Hospital

Shanmuga Hospital, a Tamil Nadu-based multispecialty hospital will float a ₹20.62 crore IPO via a fixed price issue at ₹54 per share which will open for subscription during February 13-17.

IPOs closing this week

Solarium Green Energy and Readymix Construction Machinery will be closing their public issues this week on February 13, while the Eleganz Interiors IPO will close on February 14. All these issues have gotten fully subscribed.

Listings this week

All the listings this week are from the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment.

Chamunda Electricals will be the first to debut on the NSE Emerge on February 11.

Meanwhile, Ken Enterprises and Amwill Healthcare will list on the NSE Emerge and BSE SME respectively on February 12, while Solarium Green Energy and Readymix Construction Machinery shares will commence on the BSE SME and NSE Emerge respectively on February 13.

Investors can also start trading in Eleganz Interiors shares on the NSE Emerge from February 14.