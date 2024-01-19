Akasa Air announces flight operation from upcoming Noida International Airport

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air on Friday announced that it will be operating commercial flights from the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Visitors gathered near an Akasa Air aircraft during the 'Wings India 2024', an exhibition and conference on civil aviation, at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on January 18, 2024.(AFP)

Previous to Akasa Air, IndiGo was the first airlines to announce its partnership with the Noida airport for commercial services to enhance connectivity, the airline had said in a statement earlier.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A partnership agreement was signed between Akasa Air and Noida International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday on the sidelines of industry event 'Wings 2024'. The Noida International Airport, which is also called the Jewar International Airport, is aimed at servicing the National Capital Region (NCR).

"We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh," Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said.

The CEO further added, "Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as Tier-2 and 3 cities across the country."

Noida International Airport, which is expected to start operating from September 2024, is aimed at offering passengers unmatched connectivity and an exceptional travel experience. Akasa Air's partnership with Noida airport will help aid connectivity between NCR and Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.

All about Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport of Jewar Airport is an under-construction international airport which is situated near the new planned YEIDA city in Uttar Pradesh. The airport is aimed at acting as a connectivity point for Delhi NCR, set to relieve some of the load from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Once completed, Jewar Airport will be India's and Asia's largest international airport. Further, the National Highway Authority of India is also constructing a 31-km greenfield highway from the airport to Sector-65, Faridabad on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The first flight operations from the airport are expected to start by the end of 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)