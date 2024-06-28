Akasa Air launches Pay Day sale: Check offers, how to avail?

Akasa Air has announced its Pay Day Sale, offering customers up to 20 per cent off on domestic flights across its network. The sale begins today and will run till Monday. Akasa Air offers discount as part of Pay Day Sale.(REUTERS)

How to use the discount?

The offer allows travellers to avail discounts on ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ fares using the promo code ‘PAYDAY’ when booking through Akasa Air’s website, mobile app, or travel agents.

“Travellers can enjoy up to 20% discount on ‘Saver’ and ‘Flexi’ fares across all 22 destinations on the airline’s domestic network using the promo code ‘PAYDAY’ upon booking through Akasa Air’s website - www.akasaair.com, mobile app or through a travel agent from June 28-July 1, 2024,” the airline said in a statement.

Bookings must be made at least seven days before departure for travel between July 5 and September 30, 2024. It can be availed on both one-way and round-trip tickets.

Akasa Air said it has introduced new products and services to ensure a comfortable and efficient flying experience. Their Boeing 737 MAX aircraft offers “ample leg room and USB ports for charging devices”.

The updated Café Akasa menu includes over 45 meal options, featuring “healthy meals, festive favourites, gourmet, and fusion dishes, providing a delightful dining experience in the sky".

In related news, Akasa Air will start direct flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi from July 11 as the airline continues to expand its international operations. Abu Dhabi will be the fourth international destination for the airline, which commenced operations in August 2022.

Akasa Air started international services with flights to Doha in March. It has also announced flights to Jeddah and Riyadh. It also has traffic rights for Kuwait, and Medina.