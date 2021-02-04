IND USA
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Alibaba rallies in credit market as dollar bond deal starts

The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:51 PM IST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is starting a sale of dollar debt to raise as much as $5 billion, in what could be the biggest dollar bond sale in Asia in eight months.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is marketing a multi-tranche bond offering which is expected to price as early as Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The initial price guidance for the planned 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year notes is set at around 130 basis points, 140 basis points, 150 basis points and 160 basis points over US Treasuries, said the person who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

Alibaba’s existing dollar notes and its shares rallied on Thursday after the news, on optimism that the deal was going ahead. Spreads on those securities tightened about 10 basis points across the curve, according to credit traders, more than the average 1 basis point on other Chinese investment-grade bonds. The company’s shares in Hong Kong erased earlier losses to trade up as much as 2.5%.

If Alibaba were to raise $5 billion in the offering, that would be the biggest corporate dollar note deal in Asia since a $6 billion issuance by Tencent Holdings Ltd. in May. Alibaba was originally aiming to raise at least $5 billion via a debt sale that could have been increased to $8 billion depending on the reception, Bloomberg reported in early January. Investors had wondered then whether the company could pull off the deal as founder Jack Ma hadn’t been seen in public since his Internet empire was hit with growing antitrust scrutiny.

The company is resuming the debt plans after reporting a 37% increase in quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, giving it a much-needed boost amid the regulatory crackdown. Beijing in November torpedoed affiliate Ant Group Co.’s record initial public offering and began an investigation into the online retailer, fueling uncertainty over the future of Ma’s tech empire. But the billionaire entrepreneur’s brief return to public view in January signaled that worst-case scenarios may be less likely.

The firm is looking to raise cash partly for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs, repayment of offshore debt, and potential acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses, according to the person. The 20-year tranche of Alibaba’s new offering will be its first sustainability bond.

The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

Alibaba’s dollar bonds have enjoyed a strong rebound since a selloff in China’s offshore investment grade notes at the beginning of the year. Spreads on the firm’s 3.4% note due 2027 were indicated at about 95 basis points over Treasuries on Wednesday, some 40 basis points tighter than its January high, the latest Bloomberg-compiled data show.

PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The bank's asset quality improved substantially as the gross non-performing assets fell to 4.77 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 from 6.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after deep cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows -rising to a one-year high this week -- but lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Small businesses accounted for 47% of employment at U.S. companies, according to the most recent business census, in 2017. When payroll company ADP reported the pandemic forced the loss of 19 million jobs at its business customers in April, more than 10 million of those workers, or 52%, were let go by companies with fewer than 500 workers.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Reliance said it’s currently evaluating opportunities and partnerships for carbon-neutral oil and the purchase fits with its overall plan to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.92 against the US dollar and inched higher to 72.90 in early deals, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
An Indian court on Tuesday temporarily restrained Future Retail from disposing of the assets after objections from Amazon.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Futures in New York traded above $56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. OPEC+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia “stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay” amid “uncertain” prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 AM IST
After the securities narrowing their yield spread over Group-of-Seven debt by 100 basis points since a 2018 peak, a long-term disinflationary backdrop should see that theme persist for many years to come.
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:06 AM IST
IndusInd Bank the top loser in the Sensex pack, fell around 2.50 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HCL Tech.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Net profit rose to 123.91 crore in the three months ended December 31 from 101.80 crore in the year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Senior advocate Darius Khambata mentioned the matter urgently and urged it to hear the plea on Wednesday itself. “FRL will be saved from insolvency. The matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise,” Khambata said.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:53 AM IST
Biyani, a pioneer of Indian retail, has also been barred from transacting in securities of Future Retail for two years.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Budget 2021-22 has rationalised tax-free income on provident fund contribution by high income earners by making the exemption on interest income earned on annual contribution to 2.5 lakh applicable to all provident funds, Mody said in an interview.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.
