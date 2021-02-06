Amazon bid to delay union vote rejected; ballots out Monday
The National Labor Relations Board rejected Amazon.com Inc.’s request to delay a unionization vote at the company’s Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse, clearing the way for the closely watched election to begin next week.
Amazon last month had asked the regulator to halt the vote to give officials time to reconsider the company’s proposal to conduct the election in person at the warehouse, despite the prevalence of Covid-19 in the region. The company had argued that it could conduct a vote safely and that mail balloting risked lower turnout or potentially fraudulent ballots.
“The public interest and safety of all involved in the election is best served, at this time, by avoiding the type of in-person gatherings that a manual election entails,” Marvin Kaplan and John Ring, the NLRB’s two Republican members, said in a brief order on Friday denying Amazon’s request. They were joined in the decision by Chairman Lauren McFerran, a Democrat.
The agency will mail ballots to some 5,800 workers at the warehouse next week, and they must be returned by March 29. Workers at the facility filed paperwork in November calling for an election, seeking to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. It’s the largest union vote to date at Amazon, which has long had an adversarial relationship with organized labor and has managed to avoid unions in its US operations.
The company has been pulling Bessemer workers into anti-union meetings in an effort to convince them to vote no.
“Once again Amazon workers have won another fight in their effort to win a union voice,” RWDSU president Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement. “Amazon’s blatant disregard for the health and safety of its own workforce was demonstrated yet again by its insistence for an in-person election in the middle of the pandemic. Today’s decision proves that it’s long past time that Amazon start respecting its own employees; and allow them to cast their votes without intimidation and interference.”
Amazon said its goal is to increase turnout among employees, and that NLRB data show elections conducted by mail have a lower participation rate.
“We’re disappointed by the decision by the NLRB not to provide the most fair and effective format to achieve maximum employee participation,” Maria Boschetti, a company spokesperson, said in a statement. “Amazon proposed a safe on-site election process validated by Covid-19 experts that would have empowered our associates to vote on their way to, during and from their already scheduled shifts. We will continue to insist on measures for a fair election that allows for a majority of our employee voices to be heard.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre to roll out PLI scheme for ACs, LEDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retail investors can now buy G-Securities directly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer confidence picks up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI says economy is moving in only one direction: Up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gets holiday boost, Indian gold buyers cheer dip in prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Money Plus Research Advisory, proprietor barred from securities market for 2 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hedge funds risk Biden-Era closing of money-laundering loophole
- It’s still early days for Joe Biden’s team at the department, which hasn’t spelled out any new money-laundering measures or indicated whether it would revive the 86-page Obama-era proposal for SEC-registered investment advisers who oversee private equity and hedge funds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PhonePe allots stock options worth ₹1,458.6 crore to its 2.2k employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges 117 points to close at record high of 50,731 points, Nifty ends se
- The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.19% at 14,924.25, having risen as much as 0.8% earlier in the session, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.23% to close at 50,731.63.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong performance by Jio, Bharti to buoy telecom industry growth for FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 : Dr Arjun Dang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bonds in India sell off as RBI’s support measures disappoint
- RBI’s reluctance to announce concrete steps to support the bond market could exacerbate a selloff triggered by the government’s plan to sell 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) of bonds in the next fiscal year starting April, which comes after a record 13.9 trillion rupees of issuance this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares pull back from record highs as RBI leaves rates steady
- The Reserve Bank of India kept rates steady, as widely expected, and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key rates unchanged, GDP projected at 10.5%: Major announcements by RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox