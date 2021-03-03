Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market
Technology giants Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google and credit-card providers Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are among those vying for unprecedented access to India’s burgeoning digital retail payments market.The companies are part of four consortia preparing to apply for licenses to operate retail payments and settlement systems in the country, people familiar with the matter said. More companies could band together before a March 31 application deadline.
In a market where cash is still king, digital payments are quickly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are starting to embrace online shopping and services such as online gaming and streaming. With Credit Suisse Group AG predicting $1 trillion in online payments in India in 2023, the companies chosen to enable such transactions stand to reap lucrative commissions.
“India’s mobile digital payments is seeing huge growth in a post-pandemic world,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of New Delhi-based payment provider Paytm. “It’s a good time to open up more diverse payments solutions and keep the momentum going.”One of the consortia consists of Amazon, Visa, Indian retail banks ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. as well as fintech startups Pine Labs and BillDesk. Another group is led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and its partners Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which together agreed to invest more than $10 billion in Reliance’s digital services unit last year.
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sharma, a spokeswoman for Tata Group and a spokesman for Google declined to comment on the potential bidders. Amazon and Facebook didn’t respond to emailed questions.The contest is fierce as regulator Reserve Bank of India is expected to give just one or two licenses, as implied in its notification inviting bids. The process to decide the winners could take at least six months and it could be a further year or more before the systems and solutions come into use.The winners will take on National Payments Corporation of India, the sole pioneering umbrella organization backed by more than 50 retail banks. Its Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, protocol debuted in 2016 and set the digital payments arena afire by allowing users to link their phone numbers to their bank accounts. That made transferring and receiving money via apps as easy as sending a text message, allowing large scale and high volumes of transactions to happen at minimal cost.“The regulator probably doesn’t want concentration risk as the UPI backbone has become critical to the economy,” said Nandan Nilekani, who conceived and built a biometric identity database the system uses to identify users. “With more licensees and these systems presumably being able to operate seamlessly with each other, the aim seems to be to reinvigorate innovation and push digital payments even deeper into the country,” said Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of IT services company Infosys Ltd.
Though commissions on digital payments are thin, the volume is potentially huge as India tries to reduce its reliance on cash. Card and mobile payments represented only 21% of $781 billion in retail purchases at brick-and-mortar stores in 2019, according to an estimate by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The new licensees could make money by charging businesses transaction fees. They can also break new territory by setting up and operating ATMs, point-of-sale systems, remittance services and new innovative payment solutions.
“There seems to be a prime mix of regulatory support and innovation attracting investors to the space right now,” said Anis Uzzaman, general partner and chief executive officer of Silicon Valley-based Pegasus Tech Ventures, an investor in Robinhood and other fintech startups. “A new generation of entrepreneurs is grabbing the opportunity.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹8.5 a litre, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crude oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241
- Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reassessing your financial strategy before opting for a big ticket loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex breaches 51,000, Nifty above 15,100
- BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at ₹45,304 per 10 gm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery
- Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting US output to a record 13 million barrels a day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at ₹186-187
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox