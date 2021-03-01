Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance
Amazon India is back with its daily Amazon quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The quiz for March 1 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay balance. The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.
To play the Amazon quiz follow the following steps:
Step 1: Download and install the Amazon android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s app store.
Step 2: Open the app and sign in to your Amazon account. Create an account if you do not have one
Step 3: Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
Step 4: Click on the Amazon quiz banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
Step 5: Answer the five questions correctly in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz:
Question 1. Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, that featured on the Punjab tableau at the 2021 Republic Day parade, was the site of the cremation for which Guru?
Answer 1: Guru Tegh Bahadur
Question 2. Which country got badly affected by the storm Filomena, which unleashed the heaviest snowfall on the Iberian peninsula in 50 years?
Answer 2: Spain
Question 3. Recently released book 'Gazing Eastwards' is a lively and arresting account of which historian's first visit to China in 1957?
Answer 3: Romila Thapar
Question 4. Prior to changing in 1894, what type of ball was used to play this sport?
Answer 4: A soccer ball
Question 5. Louis and Lola were what kind of animals owned by this famous American singer?
Answer 5: Llama
A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million
- The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal
India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi
Gold prices fall by over ₹11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?
Sensex climbs 890 points to near 50,000-level; Nifty up 250 points to top 14,700
President Biden defends Amazon workers' right to unionize
- "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Joe Biden said in a video uploaded on Twitter.
Sensex surges over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,680
Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs
- The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran
E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket
PSBs plan ₹70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector
Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
