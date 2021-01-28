IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
business

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:47 PM IST

American Airlines lost $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter as people stayed put in the pandemic, sending the carrier's revenue plunging by nearly two-thirds from the same period a year ago.

American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.

The results ended a dismal year in which American Airlines Group Inc lost $8.9 billion after earning nearly $1.7 billion the year before.

Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas, company surged more than 20% in trading before the opening bell, seemingly part of volatile trading elsewhere on Wall Street this week.

American shares jumped as much as 10% Wednesday with most of the market selling off strongly, which analysts attributed to volatile trading that has seen other stocks, notably GameStop, become wrapped up in a battle between small investors and short sellers.

Airlines are hoping that a rollout of vaccines against Covid-19 will lead to at least a partial recovery in travel this summer or later in the year. Most people flying now are leisure travellers who typically pay lower fares. Business and international travel, which are both crucial to American and rivals such as Delta and United, are expected to recover more slowly.

The fourth-quarter loss of $2.18 billion amounted to $3.86 per share, after removing special gains. That was slightly better than Wall Street expected. Industry analysts expected per-share loss of $3.92, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

A year earlier, American earned $414 million.

Quarterly revenue dropped more than 64%, to $4.03 billion in the fourth quarter, not quite as bad as Wall Street had expected.

American said it expects first-quarter revenue to lag 60% to 65% below year-ago levels. The first quarter of 2020 included the first few weeks in which the pandemic caused a steep drop in air travel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wall street covid-19 vaccination
app
Close
e-paper
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 15, 2020 file photo, Lufthansa aircraft are parked on a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Due to the Coronavirus Lufthansa had to cancel half of its flights. More than 50,000 people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Germany, a number that has risen swiftly over recent weeks as the country has struggled to bring down infection figures. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(AP)
business

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:47 PM IST
American predicted that similar revenue trends from late 2020 will carry over into the first three months of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
Facebook's oversight board started hearing cases in October and announced the first cases it would review in December.(REUTERS)
business

Facebook oversight board overrules company on most decisions to remove content

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The rulings are a crucial test of the independent body, created by Facebook in response to criticism of the way it treats problematic content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
Data out later on Thursday is expected to show the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil user, contracted in 2020 at its sharpest pace since 1946 because of the pandemic. (Representative image)(Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil steadies as Covid-19 induced demand worries persist

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Oil prices were supported by data on Wednesday showing a huge 10 million barrel decline in US crude inventories last week, which analysts said was because of a pick-up in US crude exports and a drop in imports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
Revenue was propelled by the iPhone 12, the first iPhone line to include four new models and 5G capabilities. Handset sales were $65.6 billion, easily beating Wall Street estimates of $60.3 billion. Consumers were lured by 5G capabilities, especially in China, and the upgraded camera features of the Pro models.(REUTERS)
business

Apple’s cautious outlook overshadows $111 billion sales haul

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:19 PM IST
While the company didn’t provide an official forecast for the fourth quarter in a row, executives said sales growth from AirPods and other wearables will decelerate in the current quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
business

India needs bold policy response to secure robust economic recovery, says IMF

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The upward revision for FY21/22 to double-digit growth reflects carryover from a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, told the court that the plea was not maintainable and many of the issues raised in it were without any foundation.(REUTERS)
business

WhatsApp adds new biometric security layer for desktop users

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Facebook-owned company said it will use the face or fingerprint unlock, where it is available on the mobile phone operating system, to facilitate the new security feature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Airtel said it is committed to position India as a global innovation hub that is at the forefront of tech revolution.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Airtel demonstrates live 5G service over commercial network, says service ready

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The move assumes significance as telcos are gearing up to leverage 5G as the next frontier for future growth to bolster revenues and provide stronger customer experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
The airline's total income declined 50% year-on-year to 5,142 crore in the third quarter, IndiGo said in a statement.(HT Archive)
business

IndiGo posts 620 crore net loss in Q3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:24 PM IST
In the June and September quarter this fiscal, the airline had incurred a net loss of 2,884 crore and 1,194 crore, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
The gold was kept in safes and vaults of the Surana Corporation under the CBI’s lock and seal. (HT Photo)
business

Fall in gold prices continues for fifth day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The global markets are also witnessing decline in the prices of gold on the back of a stronger dollar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
Facebook had to pause its integration with Giphy in June last year.(REUTERS)
business

UK opens investigation of Facebook’s purchase of Giphy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Competition and Markets Authority is increasingly voicing concerns about internet giants swallowing up smaller firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
Existence of a large number of players in the home loan market shows that ICICI Bank cannot operate independently in the market(Hemant Mishra/ Mint file photo)
business

Competition Commission dismisses complaint against ICICI Bank

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • In its order passed on Wednesday, the regulator said the allegations of abuse of dominance specifically relate to arbitrary increase in interest rate on home loan and increase in tenure of home loan by the bank on the basis of one-sided conditions in the loan agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
In China, GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. were the most-traded US names.(Reuters file photo)
business

GameStop’s wild ride has Indian retail traders joining in

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
GameStop has exploded onto trading screens with the stock up more than 1,700% this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
business

Global stocks soured by Wall Street sell-off and 'vaccine nationalism'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Wall Street on Wednesday suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months as the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
Toyota cars at a dealership in West London are pictured as it remains closed during lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19. (REUTERS)
business

Toyota unseats Volkswagen to become the world’s top-selling automaker

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Toyota’s group sales, which include those of its subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., for the year were 9.53 million units, the company said Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment, saying the WTO report is currently confidential.(Reuters file photo)
business

Boeing gets US government approval to offer F-15EX to India

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Ankur Kanaglekar, director, India Fighters Lead, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said discussions on the F-15EX had taken place earlier between the two governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP