Amid E20 push, India plans sugar exports from October due to sufficient surplus

India plans to allow sugar exports from October 2025 as there is ample stock, a senior government official said, even as the world's second-largest producer of the sweetener doubles down on ethanol blending in petrol. India allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current marketing year ending in September, despite a drop in production. (Freepik)

“There will be scope for sugar exports in the new season,” Ashwini Srivastava, joint secretary at the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said at a global conference on Friday, without giving any estimates.

The next season's output looked good, Srivastava said, so much so that there would be enough left over after meeting local demand for sugar and ethanol. A record 4.8 billion litres of ethanol is likely to be produced in the new season from sugarcane-based feedstock, he said.

The prospect of higher sugar exports is likely to weigh on global prices, it would help India support local prices and ensure that farmers receive the minimum support price for their cane from sugar mills.

According to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association, India's sugar production is estimated at 34.9 tonnes in the new marketing season starting October 2025. India's sugar consumption would rise to 28.5-29 million tonnes from 28 million tonnes this year. The carryover stock is estimated at 5 million tonnes as against 8 million tonnes.