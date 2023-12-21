Amul launching new cheese brand? Milk product giant clarifies on viral message

Milk and dairy products conglomerate Amul has warned customers against an ad what it calls fake and not associated with it. In a statement posted on social platform X, Amul said that the viral cheese brand advertisement is generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and is using the company's brand name.



The company termed the post as one created to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among the customers. Amul urged the consumers to share its message with their family and friends to assure them about the quality of Amul cheese.



"In case of any complaint, please call on our toll free number 1800 238 3333,” the company statement added.

Amul denied viral video showing fungus in lassi packets

This is not the first time when the milk and dairy products brand has issued a statement over viral messages doing rounds on social platforms. In May this year, Amul had issued a statement denying reports over a viral video that claimed that the lassi packets were contaminated. A viral clip had showed the packet tainted with fungus before the expiry date.



In a statement, Amul had said that the fake message was being forwarded on WhatsApp and social platforms on the ‘inferior quality’ of Amul Lassi. The company said that the creator video did not reach out for clarification and the location where the video was filmed was not revealed too.

“We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging. As standard practice, we mention on all our packs the following declaration for the safety of our customers,” the statement added.