 Angry Ola Electric customer sets Karnataka showroom on fire over service of his new bike. Video - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angry Ola Electric customer sets Karnataka showroom on fire over service of his new bike. Video

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 11, 2024 05:03 PM IST

A 26-year-old Ola Electric customer reportedly ignited a showroom in Kalaburagi after his faulty scooter went unrepaired.

A disgruntled Ola Electric customer allegedly set fire to a showroom in Kalaburagi in North Karnataka after his scooter was not repaired, as per police investigation.

The fire damaged six scooters, but no one was hurt. Police have taken the suspect into custody, and Ola has yet to provide a response.
The fire damaged six scooters, but no one was hurt. Police have taken the suspect into custody, and Ola has yet to provide a response.

Read more: Bill Gates says worry about another pandemic keeps him up at night

It was reported that 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem bought petrol and set fire to the showroom after the electric scooter he purchased in August was not repaired.

“He bought an Ola scooter from the showroom 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address the problems despite his repeated visits. Frustrated with the issues and the staff’s negligence, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire on Tuesday,” a police officer told Moneycontrol.

Read more: Uber Black relaunched in India starting with Mumbai: All you need to know

The police registered a case and the accused has been taken into custody for interrogation. No casualties were reported in the fire in which around Six scooters were gutted. The shop was closed at the time of the fire.

Read more: PM Modi's Semicon India 2024 speech impact: Semiconductor stocks surge today

The incident comes two weeks after a fire broke out at an Ola showroom in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Ola has not responded to the incident yet.

The story will be updated when the company responds.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On