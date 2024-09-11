Angry Ola Electric customer sets Karnataka showroom on fire over service of his new bike. Video

A disgruntled Ola Electric customer allegedly set fire to a showroom in Kalaburagi in North Karnataka after his scooter was not repaired, as per police investigation. The fire damaged six scooters, but no one was hurt. Police have taken the suspect into custody, and Ola has yet to provide a response.

It was reported that 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem bought petrol and set fire to the showroom after the electric scooter he purchased in August was not repaired.

“He bought an Ola scooter from the showroom 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address the problems despite his repeated visits. Frustrated with the issues and the staff’s negligence, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire on Tuesday,” a police officer told Moneycontrol.

The police registered a case and the accused has been taken into custody for interrogation. No casualties were reported in the fire in which around Six scooters were gutted. The shop was closed at the time of the fire.

The incident comes two weeks after a fire broke out at an Ola showroom in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Ola has not responded to the incident yet.

The story will be updated when the company responds.