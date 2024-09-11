Angry Ola Electric customer sets Karnataka showroom on fire over service of his new bike. Video

It was reported that 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem bought petrol and set fire to the showroom after the electric scooter he purchased in August was not repaired.
“He bought an Ola scooter from the showroom 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address the problems despite his repeated visits. Frustrated with the issues and the staff’s negligence, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire on Tuesday,” a police officer told Moneycontrol.
The police registered a case and the accused has been taken into custody for interrogation. No casualties were reported in the fire in which around Six scooters were gutted. The shop was closed at the time of the fire.