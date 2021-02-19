IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Apple in talks to buy self-driving sensors, key step in car plan
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years(MINT_PRINT)
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years(MINT_PRINT)
business

Apple in talks to buy self-driving sensors, key step in car plan

Apple’s self-driving car system has improved from a few years ago, but is still lagging the competition.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:16 PM IST

Apple Inc. is in discussions with multiple suppliers of self-driving car sensors known as lidar, according to people familiar with the matter, a key milestone toward development of its first passenger vehicle.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is in active talks with a number of potential suppliers for these laser-based sensors that allow a car’s computer to “see” its surroundings, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the private nature of the discussions.

The company has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years and has developed on its own most of the necessary software, underlying processors and artificial intelligence algorithms needed for such a sophisticated system.

As it’s done with the iPhone, Apple is looking to outside vendors to supply critical hardware for a planned autonomous vehicle, the people said. The ongoing discussions are a sign that Apple has yet to settle on a preferred supplier for lidar and that it’s likely mulling a range of options, including a heavily customized version of the sensors, as it moves toward developing a car design. That’s an indication that a finished product is still several years away.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

At least a half-dozen lidar companies have gone public via reverse merger in recent months -- raising hundreds of millions of dollars by seizing on investor appetite for a bet on future demand for high-tech cars. The laser sensor technology is used by many top-tier players hoping to commercialize driverless vehicles, including Google parent Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo unit and General Motors Co.’s Cruise division.

Shares of lidar makers jumped on Bloomberg’s report. Luminar Technologies Inc. rose as much as 8.9% to $35.75, reversing earlier declines. Velodyne Lidar Inc. climbed as much as 4.7% to $21.89. Apple shares rose 0.8% to $130.71 at 11:03 a.m. New York time.

Benjamin Lyon, a key Apple manager who oversaw work on self-driving car hardware, left the company earlier this week for a space and satellite startup. It’s unclear what impact that may have on Apple’s progress on delivering a commercially viable car.

Off-the-Shelf

Apple has been testing its robotaxi technology on public roads in California since 2017. The first version of its test cars, modified Lexus SUVs, used a lidar stack made up of off-the-shelf parts, though this has become a more bespoke effort recently.

The company explained in a white paper issued in 2019 how its sensory perception technology is supposed to work. “The sensing component is able to determine where the vehicle is located in the world and can identify and track surrounding objects, such as other vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists,” Apple said at the time. “This is accomplished using a combination of sensors, including lidar, radar, and cameras, and provides high-resolution 360-degree 3D coverage around the vehicle.”

Reuters reported in 2019 that Apple was talking to lidar makers, but the autonomous vehicle project was fully rebooted afterward. Apple is now in discussions for next-generation lidar that will be considered cutting edge four to five years from now -- another indicator of the company’s timeline, said people familiar with the discussions.

Cars aren’t Apple’s only foray into lidar: The company launched an iPad Pro embedded with the laser sensor tech last March, and it expanded the feature to the iPhone 12 Pro line last fall. The technology enhances low-light photography and augmented reality applications in the consumer devices; using it to detect driving conditions and obstacles in the road is a more complicated feat.

Five-Year Timeline

The iPhone maker has a team of car interior, body, drivetrain and battery experts working toward eventually launching a car. Inside the company, staff believe that such a launch is at least five years away, Bloomberg News has reported.

Apple’s self-driving car system has improved from a few years ago, but is still lagging the competition. Last year, Apple test cars drove more than 18,800 miles in California with a human driver having to take control every 145 miles. That compares to Waymo, which drove 628,839 miles and needed a human driver to take over every 30,000 or so miles, and Cruise, which drove 770,000 total miles with a disengagement every 28,520 miles.

Even as Apple seeks suppliers, it also is in talks about potential manufacturing and other outsourcing partnership deals with several different automakers. It has discussed car manufacturing options with Hyundai group sister companies Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., but those discussions paused several weeks ago. The two carmakers recently said they are not in talks with Apple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apple inc
Close
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.(REUTERS)
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, soars to another record high

Reuters, New York, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high above $54,000, setting it on course for a weekly jump of more than 11%. It has surged roughly 64% so far this month and was last up 5.5% at $54,405.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
The agencies also made the recommendation based on “the nature of China Telecom’s US operations,” which they said allow Chinese government actors “to engage in malicious cyber activity.(Mint)
business

Asking telcos to pay for access to residential buildings is 'wrong' : TRAI Sec

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
  • "why is it the other way round for telecom... when a service provider goes instead of support, they are being asked to pay more. That is a wrong notion which has to be changed," TRAI Secretary, SK Gupta said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.(Bloomberg)
The land was allotted to Ingka centre India Pvt Ltd in October 2019 and the lease deed was signed on Thursday. The state government is set to earn 54 crores as stamp duty after the land purchase deal.(Bloomberg)
business

IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will lead to a reshuffling of jobs in the economy over a decade, and over 100 million workers will have to find a new job.(Mint file photo)
This will lead to a reshuffling of jobs in the economy over a decade, and over 100 million workers will have to find a new job.(Mint file photo)
business

Pandemic will force 18 million Indians to find a new occupation by 2030: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The pandemic has disrupted labour markets because companies have been forced to respond to a new dimension of work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex
Sensex
business

Indices end in red as Sensex plunges over 430 points, Nifty settles at 14,981

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.91% lower at 14,981.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.85% at 50,889.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&amp;P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight daily decline.(AP)
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% for its third straight daily decline.(AP)
business

Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:29 PM IST
London and Frankfurt rose in early trading while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed higher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Google and Facebook logos and Australian flag are displayed in this illustration taken, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
business

Facebook’s Australia face-off could backfire across the globe

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • World leaders were already watching Australian legislation expected to pass next week that will force tech titans Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for news content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Japan cuts economic outlook in February for first time in 10 months

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Japanese stocks rose to a 30-year high this week as progress in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosted expectations for an economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bar worker wrapping tables and chairs in a terrace bar outside an old train station which is currently a railway museum, in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
A bar worker wrapping tables and chairs in a terrace bar outside an old train station which is currently a railway museum, in Madrid, Spain.(AP)
business

Coronavirus pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment

PTI, San Leandro
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Covid-19 has forced thousands of restaurants to permanently shut their doors as dining restrictions keep customers away. But it has also been a boon for commercial auctioneers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
Only 5% of the executives polled said they planned to hold bitcoin in 2021.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Bitcoin nears $1 trillion value as Crypto jump tops other assets

Posted by Arpan RaiBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The largest token has added more than $415 billion of value in 2021 to about $956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk has set the cryptocurrency market on fire in recent weeks with frequent social media mentions.(Mint file photo)
Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person Elon Musk has set the cryptocurrency market on fire in recent weeks with frequent social media mentions.(Mint file photo)
business

Elon Musk defends Tesla Bitcoin move, says token less dumb than cash

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Tesla took both the corporate world and the cryptocurrency space by storm when it announced this month it had put $1.5 billion of cash into Bitcoin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai.(Reuters)
A saleswoman displays a gold necklace to a customer inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices fall for 6th day in a row, at 8-month low

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Gold prices in India are down about 8% or 4,000 per 10 gram so far this year after witnessing a huge rally in 2020, which pushed rates to record highs of 56,200 in August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP/ File photo)
Kia Motors America says it’s restoring services crippled by a computer network outage that began Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP/ File photo)
business

Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages

AP, Boston
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Both Kia and affiliated automaker Hyundai Motor America reported IT outage on Saturday, said they had no evidence the problems were caused by ransomware.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers wearing protective masks look at Honda Motor Co. vehicles for sale at an AutoNation car dealership in Fremont, California, US. (Bloomberg/ Representative Image)
Customers wearing protective masks look at Honda Motor Co. vehicles for sale at an AutoNation car dealership in Fremont, California, US. (Bloomberg/ Representative Image)
business

Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Mexico is grappling with the shortage after a cold front affected exports from Texas, prompting authorities to ask automakers and other industries to reduce their consumption of natural gas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
business

Joe Biden administration to keep tariffs on China amid review

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Biden said that he's not planning to reverse his predecessor's tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US as quickly as he plans to reverse other Trump-era policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP