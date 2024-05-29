Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled from June 10 to 14: Here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is just a couple of weeks away, with this year's WWDC expected to be one of the biggest yet, offering developers and attendees a closer look at new software upgrades and AI advancements that Apple has been developing over the past few years, LiveMint reported. Apple (Representative Photo)

The conference will start on June 10 and continue until June 14, being held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The main keynote event is scheduled for Monday, June 10, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST for viewers in India).

The event can be watched live via the official website of Apple, the Apple Developer app, or the Apple YouTube channel.

The keynote event is expected to feature the unveiling of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS updates, and the latest version of the macOS. Apple is also likely to publicly address its AI developments, possibly for the first time.

The company is reportedly working on its own version of GenAI features that will be integrated on-device for the new iPhone 16 models. iOS 18 is expected to be the most significant upgrade in years, including further options to customize the home screen and a new version of Siri.

Apple is also said to be in discussions with OpenAI and Google regarding a potential deal to run their AI apps on iPhones, which could also be confirmed at the event.

“We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

