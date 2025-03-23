Are banks open on March 24? United Forum of Bank Unions strike update inside

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), a collective representing over eight lakh bank employees, decided to call off their two-day nationwide strike as it received assurances from the Finance Ministry and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) about their demands. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) announced a nationwide two-day strike on March 24 and 25. (Bloomberg)

The Chief Labour Commissioner decided to defer the strike after calling all the parties for a consultation meeting on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The Centre said that the union would deliberate on the demands raised by the workers, which led to the cancelling of the early next week strike.

Why did banks call the strike?

The forum earlier announced a nationwide two-day strike on March 24 and 25 to demand changes in the banking sector, including better recruitment practices, regularisation of temporary employees, and the implementation of a five-day workweek.

Pankaj Kapoor, VP, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) told ANI, "Banking services will be interrupted for four days starting from March 22, and March 23 is bank holiday, and 24-25 March is strike. Due to this, banking services like clearing house, cash transaction, remittances, advances will be affected for four days starting from March 22."

What are the banks demanding?