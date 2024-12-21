Are banks open or closed this Saturday (December 21)?

Bank holiday today: Banks are usually open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holiday today: December 21 is a third Saturday(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

Since December 21 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and function as usual.

List of bank holidays in December 2024

Banks will remain closed in December due to various occasions, including the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, the Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Celebration, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

December 2024 3 12 18 19 24 25 26 27 30 31 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • • Belapur • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • Kochi • Kohima • • • • Kolkata • Lucknow • Mumbai • Nagpur • New Delhi • Panaji • • • Patna • Raipur • Ranchi • Shillong • • • • • • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •

Holiday Description Day Feast of St. Francis Xavier 3 Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma 12 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham 18 Goa Liberation Day 19 Christmas Eve 24 Christmas 25 Christmas Celebration 26 Christmas Celebration 27 U Kiang Nangbah 30 New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong 31

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What are the banking services which will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.