Are banks open or closed this Saturday (December 21)?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Dec 21, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month

Bank holiday today: Banks are usually open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank holiday today: December 21 is a third Saturday(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)
Bank holiday today: December 21 is a third Saturday(Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

Since December 21 is a third Saturday, banks will remain open and function as usual.

List of bank holidays in December 2024

Banks will remain closed in December due to various occasions, including the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, the Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Celebration, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

December 20243121819242526273031
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Feast of St. Francis Xavier3
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma12
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham18
Goa Liberation Day19
Christmas Eve24
Christmas25
Christmas Celebration26
Christmas Celebration27
U Kiang Nangbah30
New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong31

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What are the banking services which will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
