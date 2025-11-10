Ather Energy Q2 results: Revenue up 54%, loss narrows on 67% surge in sales

Ather Energy Ltd. narrowed its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher sales from an expanding distribution network. Ather Energy's sales rose 67% year-on-year to 65,595 units for a market share that improved 530 basis points to 17.4% in Q2 FY26. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Net loss of the Rizta maker stood at ₹154.1 crore in three months ended 30 September 2025, as against ₹197.2 crore in the year-ago period, on revenue that increased 54.1% year-on-year to ₹898.9 crore, according to an exchange fiing on Monday (10 November 2025).

Ather Energy Q2 Results (YoY) Revenue up 54.1% at ₹ 898.9 crore

898.9 crore EBITDA loss at ₹ 132.5 crore vs ₹ 139.4 crore

132.5 crore vs 139.4 crore Net loss at ₹ 154.1 crore vs ₹ 197.2 crore According to the company, its adjusted gross ebitda increased 84% year-on-year to ₹210.6 crore in Q2 FY26, with a gross margin of 22%—up 300 basis points over the year-ago period. That was largely on the back of rising non-core revenue from software subscriptions (AtherStack).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“Q2 has been a strong quarter, with steady growth in the market share and continued progress on our path to profitbability,” Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive at Ather Energy, said in a statement on Monday.

Ather Energy: Sales Stats The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker opened 78 new, so-called “experience centres” during July-September, thereby increasing its pan-India footprint to 524. These stores brought in a 67% year-on-year surge in sales to 65,595 units for a market share of 17.4% in Q2 FY26 versus 12.1% in Q2 FY25.

“The response to Rizta and our strategic retail expansion pan-India have been key contributors to this momentum,” Mehta said.

As on 30 September, Ather had 4,332 fast-charging points and neighbourhood chargers across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, up from 4,032 in Q1 FY26.

On Monday, Ather Energy shares fell 4.52% to ₹625.10 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.38% higher at 83,535.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.