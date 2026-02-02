Edit Profile
    Ather Energy Q3 Results: Revenue jumps 50%, net loss narrows in march towards profitability

    Ather Energy Q3 Results: Standalone net loss of the EV maker narrowed to 84.6 crore, on revenue that increased 50.2% to 953.6 crore.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 5:22 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Ather Energy Ltd. is on the cusp of operational profitability, even as net loss narrows meaningfully for what is perhaps the fastest growing electric two-wheeler maker in India.

    Ather Energy co-founders Tarun Mehta (left) and Swapnil Jain. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
    Standalone net loss of the Bengaluru-based EV maker narrowed to 84.6 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, as against a net loss of 198 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That, on the back revenue that jumped 50.2% to 953.6 crore.

    Ather Energy Q3 Results (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 50.2% at 953.6 crore
    • EBITDA loss at 72 crore vs EBITDA loss of 141 crore.
    • Net loss at 84.6 crore versus net loss of 198 crore.

    On Monday, Ather Energy shares fell 2.97% to 607.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.17% higher at 81,666.46 points.

      Tushar Deep Singh

      Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More

