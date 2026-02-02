Ather Energy Q3 Results: Revenue jumps 50%, net loss narrows in march towards profitability

Ather Energy Ltd. is on the cusp of operational profitability, even as net loss narrows meaningfully for what is perhaps the fastest growing electric two-wheeler maker in India.
Standalone net loss of the Bengaluru-based EV maker narrowed to ₹84.6 crore in the three months ended 31 December 2025, as against a net loss of ₹198 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing. That, on the back revenue that jumped 50.2% to ₹953.6 crore.
Ather Energy Q3 Results (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 50.2% at ₹953.6 crore
EBITDA loss at ₹72 crore vs EBITDA loss of ₹141 crore.
Net loss at ₹84.6 crore versus net loss of ₹198 crore.
On Monday, Ather Energy shares fell 2.97% to ₹607.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.17% higher at 81,666.46 points.
