Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Auto sales in August 2025 remain muted ahead of new GST rates for cars, bikes

ByTushar Deep Singh
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 09:44 am IST

The government has reduced GST rates on cars and two-wheelers by as much as 10 points, setting the stage for a surge in festive sales in September and October.

India's auto sales remained muted in August 2025, as buyers awaited new GST rates on cars and two-wheelers before making a purchase decision.

A Kia India showroom in Mumbai.(Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
A Kia India showroom in Mumbai.(Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Retail car sales, measured as registrations on the government's VAHAN website, rose 0.93% year-on-year to 3,23,256 units last month, even as retail two-wheeler sales grew 2.18% to 13,73,675 units, according to data collated by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India.

“The month began on a positive note with healthy inquiries and festive bookings, but slowed in the second half as the announcement of GST 2.0 reforms delayed decision-making,” FADA President CS Vigneshwar said in a media statement on Monday (8 September 2025). “Heavy rains and floods disrupted walk-ins, while uneven supply of high-demand models and aggressive OEM targets added to the pressure.”

“Despite this temporary pause…dealers expect September to deliver a sharper rebound as GST clarity and auspicious festive days converge to unlock deferred demand.”

