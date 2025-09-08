Auto sales in August 2025 remain muted ahead of new GST rates for cars, bikes

India's auto sales remained muted in August 2025, as buyers awaited new GST rates on cars and two-wheelers before making a purchase decision. A Kia India showroom in Mumbai.(Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Retail car sales, measured as registrations on the government's VAHAN website, rose 0.93% year-on-year to 3,23,256 units last month, even as retail two-wheeler sales grew 2.18% to 13,73,675 units, according to data collated by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India.

“The month began on a positive note with healthy inquiries and festive bookings, but slowed in the second half as the announcement of GST 2.0 reforms delayed decision-making,” FADA President CS Vigneshwar said in a media statement on Monday (8 September 2025). “Heavy rains and floods disrupted walk-ins, while uneven supply of high-demand models and aggressive OEM targets added to the pressure.”

“Despite this temporary pause…dealers expect September to deliver a sharper rebound as GST clarity and auspicious festive days converge to unlock deferred demand.”