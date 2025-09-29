Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: All You Need To Know

The Azim Premji Scholarship is part of the philanthropic initiatives of the Azim Premji Foundation, which works to strengthen public education in India. The scholarship is designed to support students who aspire to build a career in the social sector, particularly in education, while ensuring financial barriers do not hold them back. The Azim Premji Scholarship is part of the philanthropic initiatives of the Azim Premji Foundation. (Representative Image)

What is it? The scholarship provides financial assistance to students pursuing higher education, especially in disciplines aligned with social change and development. It also seeks to encourage bright minds from diverse backgrounds to enter teaching, research, and development work.

Who can apply? Eligibility varies depending on the specific program linked to the scholarship. Broadly, applicants must:

• Be Indian citizens.

• Have a strong academic record.

• Demonstrate interest in social issues, education, or development work.

Some scholarships are tied to programs at the Azim Premji University, which offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in education, development, and public policy.

What does it cover? The scholarship typically covers tuition fees, living expenses, and other academic costs, depending on the applicant’s financial need. In many cases, it is a need-based award rather than merit-only.

Why is it important? India’s development challenges, especially in education and healthcare, need skilled professionals who are committed to long-term change. By funding students who wish to enter the social sector, the Azim Premji Scholarship helps build a pipeline of future leaders and practitioners in these areas.

How to apply? Applications are usually made online through the Azim Premji University website. Candidates must submit academic records, proof of financial need, and a statement of purpose. Shortlisted applicants may be interviewed before final selection.