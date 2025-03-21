Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajaj Finance shares hit record high after Rajeev Jain gets promoted as vice chairman

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Rajeev Jain will overseeing Bajaj Finance and supervise some of new initiatives of the group in healthcare and support transitions in the insurance companies.

Bajaj Finance's shares rose to a record high on March 21 after Rajeev Jain, the company's managing director got appointed as Vice Chairman.

Jain would be overseeing Bajaj Finance in his new role, as well as supervise some of the newer initiatives of the group in healthcare and support transitions in the group’s insurance companies.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Jain would be overseeing Bajaj Finance in his new role, as well as supervise some of the newer initiatives of the group in healthcare and support transitions in the group’s insurance companies.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

At 11:15 am, Bajaj Finance shares were trading at 8,893, which is a rise of 2.46 per cent or 213.20. Its all-time high was 9,070.

Also Read: Tech giants back Donald Trump's call for AI deregulation: Here's what OpenAI, Meta, and Google had to say

Jain would be overseeing Bajaj Finance in his new role, as well as supervise some of the newer initiatives of the group in healthcare and support transitions in the group’s insurance companies, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The promoter of Bajaj Finance is Bajaj Finserv, which also holds around a 54 percent stake in the 3.25 lakh crore lending company.

As a result of Jain's appointment, brokerages rushed to hike their target prices on the NBFC, according to the report which added that CLSA issued the highest price target of 11,000 per share of Bajaj Finance, indicating an upside of 27 percent from the previous session's closing price.

Also Read: Local artists dominate India’s daily top 50 on Spotify: Royalties, top Indian musicians revealed

For instance, BofA Securities reiterated its 'buy' tag, hiking its target price to 10,500 per share and addressed the succession plan as “well executed,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, Citi Research and Morgan Stanley bumped up their price targets to 10,200 and 10,500, respectively, and maintained optimistic 'buy' calls.

“Leadership continuity and strategic clarity lends unwavering credence to seamless execution and mitigates concerns around management transition risk,” Citi wrote in its note, as per the report.

Also Read: Ben & Jerry's sues own parent Unilever over CEO Stever's firing for his political activism

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley stated that Rajeev Jain's continuity at Bajaj Finance will also improve investor confidence and sentiment, along with eliminating long-term uncertainty, according to the report.

Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On