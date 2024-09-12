 Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today after record subscription: How to check status - Hindustan Times
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment today after record subscription: How to check status

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 12, 2024 07:37 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment will be finalized today after a record subscription of ₹3 lakh crore for its ₹6,560-crore issue.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today (September 12) after record subscription of 3 lakh crore for the 6,560-crore issue. The issue saw strong demand from institutional and non-institutional investors overtaking Coal India Ltd and Mundra Port IPOs which witnessed 2 lakh crore in subscription amounts.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO saw unprecedented demand, with a subscription of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh crore for its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,560-crore issue. The allotment is expected today, after being oversubscribed 63.61 times, highlighting strong investor interest.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO saw unprecedented demand, with a subscription of 3 lakh crore for its 6,560-crore issue. The allotment is expected today, after being oversubscribed 63.61 times, highlighting strong investor interest.

On the last day of bidding, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO was subscribed over 63.61 times with bids for more than 4,628 crore shares against 72.75 crore shares on offer. Non-institutional investors subscribed their portion 41.51 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota received over 209 times subscription while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got over 7 times subscription.

Here's how you can check allotment status for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO:

Investors can check the allotment status on the official website of the registrar or on the BSE for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO. Here's how you can Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on IPO registrar's website which is KFin Technologies:

Step 1: Open link to the registrar using this URL (https://evault.kfintech.com/ipostatus/).

Step 2: Select company from dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter details- PAN, Application number or DP client ID.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Allotment status can be seen on the screen.

Here's how you can check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1: Open Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Step 2: Click on ‘Investors’.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, click on 'Status of Issue Application'.

Step 4: Click on ‘Application Status Check’ and select ‘Equity’ in the issue type.

Step 6: Fill in the details and click on Search to view the status.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on 12 September. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet future capital needs.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
