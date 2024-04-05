Bank holiday: Are banks closed this Saturday, April 6?

Bank holiday April 6: Banks in India are closed on national holidays, state holidays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and Sundays. The first, third and fifth are working Saturdays for banks. The list of holidays is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank Holiday April 6: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks are closed for 14 days in April.

If April 6, Saturday a bank holiday?

April 6 is the first Saturday of the month. It will be a working day for all banks in India.

April 2024 bank holidays: Full list of holidays in April

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks are closed for 14 days in April. This includes Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

In April, banks are closed for Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida, Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Garia Puja.

April 2024 bank holidays: State-wise list

April 5- Banks are closed in Hyderabad – Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 9- Banks are closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 10- Banks are closed in Kerala.

April 11- Banks are closed in most states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

April 13- Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 15- Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

April 2- Banks are closed in Tripura.