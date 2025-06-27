Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Rath Yatra on June 27

India is set to celebrate Rath Yatra festival on Friday. With ongoing preparations in the town of Puri and the administration on high alert, many across India are wondering if the banks will remain closed on the occasion. According to the RBI website, banks in some parts of India will remain closed on June 27. Marking the occasion of Rath Yatra and Kang festival, banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed, as per RBI. (Representational Image)

Where will banks be closed

Marking the occasion of Rath Yatra and Kang festival, banks in Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed, as per RBI. Banks in these two places will observe a scheduled holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, banks across rest of the country will remain operational. It is also worth noting that banks in Imphal and Bhubaneshwar will remain close for three consecutive days as June 28 is a fourth Saturday and June 29 is a Sunday respectively.

What is Rath Yatra

Jannath Rath Yatra also known widely as the Chariot festival is a hindu celebration that takes place every year. The Rath Yatra, believed to be started in the 12th or 16th century, marks lord Krishna’s visit to his mother, according to some beliefs. The grand Yatra features idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra as they journey from Puri’s Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, covering about 3 km over nine days. It also includes rituals like a ceremonial bath with holy water and reading of mantras to bless the chariot. The main highlight of the event is when thousands of devotees pull the chariots to the Gundicha Temple.

What is Kang festival

The festival of Kang is one of the biggest festivals of Manipur celebrated by the Meitei community who follow the traditions of Vaishnavism. The theme of the celebrations is similar to that of the Rath Yatra in Puri. This festival also celebrates the day when the idols of lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra get enshrined at Jagannath temple.

Meanwhile, according to the RBI calendar the next scheduled holiday is planned to be on June 30 on the account of Remna Ni. On this occasion banks in Aizwal will remain closed.