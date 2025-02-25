Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open or closed on February 26? See full list
Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Banks will remain closed in some specific states due to the occasion of Mahashivratri.
Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri, one of the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals, will be observed on Wednesday, February 26.
As a result, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Apart from banks, all government and private schools, along with colleges will also remain closed on February 26.
Mahashivratri is celebrated with devotees offering milk and flowers on the Shivling. People stay up during what is the darkest night of the year due to planetary positions creating a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.
It is believed that staying awake and sitting in a vertical posture throughout the night has physical and spiritual benefits.
The Nishita Kaal Puja, or the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.
List of bank holidays in February 2025
|February 2025
|3
|11
|12
|15
|19
|20
|21
|26
|28
|Agartala
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
|•
|Hyderabad - Telangana
|•
|Imphal
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|Patna
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Saraswati Puja
|3
|Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025
|11
|Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 2025
|12
|Lui-Ngai-Ni
|15
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|19
|Statehood Day/State Day
|20
|General Elections, 2025
|21
|Mahashivratri
|26
|Losar
|28
Source: RBI website
It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.
What banking services will be available on bank holidays?
While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).
All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.