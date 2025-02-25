Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open or closed on February 26? See full list

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2025 08:21 AM IST

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Banks will remain closed in some specific states due to the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri, one of the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals, will be observed on Wednesday, February 26.

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

As a result, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Also Read: Google sued by US edtech firm Chegg over AI search summaries hurting traffic. Company's response

Apart from banks, all government and private schools, along with colleges will also remain closed on February 26.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with devotees offering milk and flowers on the Shivling. People stay up during what is the darkest night of the year due to planetary positions creating a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

It is believed that staying awake and sitting in a vertical posture throughout the night has physical and spiritual benefits.

The Nishita Kaal Puja, or the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

Also Read: Starbucks eliminating 1,100 corporate jobs to speed up turnaround

List of bank holidays in February 2025

February 202531112151920212628
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
Saraswati Puja3
Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 202511
Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 202512
Lui-Ngai-Ni15
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti19
Statehood Day/State Day20
General Elections, 202521
Mahashivratri26
Losar28

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Also Read: Nike partners with Kim Kardashian, hopes to replicate success of Jordan shoes

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On