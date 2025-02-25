Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks open or closed on February 26? See full list

Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri, one of the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals, will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. Bank holiday for Mahashivratri 2025: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

As a result, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Apart from banks, all government and private schools, along with colleges will also remain closed on February 26.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with devotees offering milk and flowers on the Shivling. People stay up during what is the darkest night of the year due to planetary positions creating a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system.

It is believed that staying awake and sitting in a vertical posture throughout the night has physical and spiritual benefits.

The Nishita Kaal Puja, or the midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

February 2025 3 11 12 15 19 20 21 26 28 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • Gangtok • Guwahati Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • Jammu • Kanpur • • Kochi • Kohima Kolkata Lucknow • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur • • Ranchi • Shillong • Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Saraswati Puja 3 Thai Poosam/Municipal Corporation General Election 2025 11 Sant Ravidas Jayanti/Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday/General Election to Local Councils 2025 12 Lui-Ngai-Ni 15 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 19 Statehood Day/State Day 20 General Elections, 2025 21 Mahashivratri 26 Losar 28 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.