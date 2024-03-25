 Bank holiday on March 25: Are all banks closed for Holi today? Details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bank holiday on March 25: Are all banks closed for Holi today? Details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 08:23 AM IST

Bank Holiday Today: There are a total of 14 days of bank holidays in March 2024, including national holidays such as Holi and Good Friday.

Bank Holiday March 25: All banks will remained closed today (March 25) on account of the Holi festival which marks a long weekend for banks as services were shut on March 23- fourth Saturday- and March 24- Sunday. Although, this may differ as per your state as Holi is being celebrated in most states on March 25 but not in all of them. In March 2024, public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days which includes public holidays, state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. This is as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and specific state governments.

Bank Holiday Today: In March 2024, public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days which includes public holidays, state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
Bank Holiday Today: In March 2024, public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days which includes public holidays, state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Full list of bank holidays in March 2024:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

March 1: Chapchar Kut in Mizoram

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

Read more: McDonald's stores closed in Sri Lanka over poor hygiene: What we know so far

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

Read more: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi

Can you use online banking facilities and ATMs today?

Yes, online banking services will continue as usual and customers can access banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for transactions. Although there may be regional variations owing to which you can double-check with your specific bank branch or official website of your bank to keep up with the holiday schedule in your area.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bank holiday on March 25: Are all banks closed for Holi today? Details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On