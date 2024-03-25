Bank holiday on March 25: Are all banks closed for Holi today? Details here

Bank Holiday March 25: All banks will remained closed today (March 25) on account of the Holi festival which marks a long weekend for banks as services were shut on March 23- fourth Saturday- and March 24- Sunday. Although, this may differ as per your state as Holi is being celebrated in most states on March 25 but not in all of them. In March 2024, public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days which includes public holidays, state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. This is as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and specific state governments. Bank Holiday Today: In March 2024, public banks have a total of 14 listed non-working days which includes public holidays, state-specific holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Full list of bank holidays in March 2024:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

March 1: Chapchar Kut in Mizoram

March 8: Mahashivratri (except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya)

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

Can you use online banking facilities and ATMs today?

Yes, online banking services will continue as usual and customers can access banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for transactions. Although there may be regional variations owing to which you can double-check with your specific bank branch or official website of your bank to keep up with the holiday schedule in your area.