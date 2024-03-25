Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today (March 25) on account of Holi. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today in accordance with the schedule of stock market holidays in March. Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Will there be trading in other segments?

No, there won't be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments today as well. Trading in electronic gold receipts (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will also be closed on the Indian stock market.

Is commodity market open today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will not be active during the morning shift today from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST. They will be open to trading during the evening shift and will resume trading on at 17:00 IST.

Stock market holidays in March and April

The last stock market holiday for March will be Good Friday on March 29. In April, two stock market holidays are scheduled- April 11 and April 17 as the Indian stock market has a scheduled holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr on April 11 and the NSE and BSE will be closed for Ram Navami on April 17.

Are banks also closed today?

Yes, public sector banks are closed today for Holi as they round off the long weekend which started with the fourth Saturday of the month and was followed by a Sunday off yesterday. Although some holidays differ as per states and can vary. Online banking services will continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for transactions.