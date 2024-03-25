 Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 07:16 AM IST

Holi 2024: Is commodity market open today? Are banks open today? Details below

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today (March 25) on account of Holi. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today in accordance with the schedule of stock market holidays in March.

Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market holiday: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Will there be trading in other segments?

Read more: Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list

No, there won't be any trading in the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments today as well. Trading in electronic gold receipts (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will also be closed on the Indian stock market.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Is commodity market open today?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will not be active during the morning shift today from 9:00 IST to 17:00 IST. They will be open to trading during the evening shift and will resume trading on at 17:00 IST.

Stock market holidays in March and April

Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

The last stock market holiday for March will be Good Friday on March 29. In April, two stock market holidays are scheduled- April 11 and April 17 as the Indian stock market has a scheduled holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr on April 11 and the NSE and BSE will be closed for Ram Navami on April 17.

Are banks also closed today?

Yes, public sector banks are closed today for Holi as they round off the long weekend which started with the fourth Saturday of the month and was followed by a Sunday off yesterday. Although some holidays differ as per states and can vary. Online banking services will continue as usual and customers can access their banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs for transactions.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Holi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On