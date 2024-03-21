Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list

Holi 2024 bank holiday: In March this year, banks are closed for 14 days across various states, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. As this year, Holi falls on a Monday, there will be an extended weekend for some states as this will include the preceding Sunday and Saturday as well. The RBI holiday list includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and some regional holidays which are decided by state governments. Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check details here

Knowing upcoming holidays can help you plan your visit to bank branches accordingly.

March 2024 Bank holidays

As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, March 2024 sees banks closed for a total of 14 days which includes holidays on Chapchar Kut, Sivarathri, Bihar Diwas and Holi as per specific states.

Will there be an extended weekend on Holi?

Holi is an extended weekend for many states. These include: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Other bank holidays in March 2024?

Other significant bank holidays in March include: March 26 when Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi is observed in Orissa, Manipur, and Bihar and March 27 dedicated solely to Holi in Bihar. On March 29 banks will be closed in most states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Srinagar.

Will stock markets be closed as well?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25 because of Holi. Stock markets will also be closed on March 29 for Good Friday.