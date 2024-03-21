 Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check details here

Holi 2024 bank holiday: In March this year, banks are closed for 14 days across various states, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list. As this year, Holi falls on a Monday, there will be an extended weekend for some states as this will include the preceding Sunday and Saturday as well. The RBI holiday list includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays, and some regional holidays which are decided by state governments.

Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check details here
Holi 2024 bank holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check details here

Read more: Stock market holidays 2024: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these two days next week. Will banks also be closed?

Knowing upcoming holidays can help you plan your visit to bank branches accordingly. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

March 2024 Bank holidays

As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list, March 2024 sees banks closed for a total of 14 days which includes holidays on Chapchar Kut, Sivarathri, Bihar Diwas and Holi as per specific states.

Will there be an extended weekend on Holi?

Holi is an extended weekend for many states. These include: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Other bank holidays in March 2024? 

Read more: Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Other significant bank holidays in March include: March 26 when Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi is observed in Orissa, Manipur, and Bihar and March 27 dedicated solely to Holi in Bihar. On March 29 banks will be closed in most states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Srinagar.

Will stock markets be closed as well?

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will not conduct trading activities on March 25 because of Holi. Stock markets will also be closed on March 29 for Good Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On