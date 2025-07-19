Bank holidays: Are banks in India closed today, July 19?

Banks in India observe a holiday on various festivals and on every second and fourth Saturday, hence banks across most parts of the country are open today, July 19, given it is the third Saturday of the month. For the month of July a total of seven bank holidays were scheduled by RBI.(Reuters/Representational Image)

Bank holidays in India differ according to the state and can be checked on the official RBI website.

Banks in Agartala will remain closed on the account of Ker Puja on Saturday.

Where will banks remain closed

According to the RBI website, only banks in Agartala are scheduled to remain closed on July 19. Banks across other parts of India will remain open. Since it is the third Saturday of the month, banks will not observe a closure.

Ker puja is a festival celebrated in Tripura, in which people worship Ker Devata, the guardian deity of Vastu, according to their tribal beliefs and practices. The celebration occurs two weeks after the Kharchi Puja to honor Ker Devata.

RBI has categorised its bank holidays into three categories including under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

Bank services available today

In Agartala bank services related to online banking will remain open. This means the customers can access their account through net banking or via respective mobile applications. Also services like UPI, money transfer and online transactions will remain open. Also ATM services will remain operational today.

Upcoming holiday

July 28 - Drukpa Tshe zi

August 8 - Tendong Lho Rum Faat

August 9 - Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima

August 13 -Patriot’s Day

August 15 - Independence Day / Janmashtami

August 16 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi

August 19 - Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur

August 25 - Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

August 28 - Ganesh Chaturthi / Nuakhai

These holidays differ from state to state and are not uniform in all the states. For the month of July a total of seven bank holidays were scheduled by RBI. In the month of August, nine holidays have been scheduled.