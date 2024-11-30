December 2024 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on 17 days | Details
December 2024 bank holidays: Bank holidays for festivals are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
December 2024 bank holidays: Banks will not function on 17 days in December on account of festivals, as well as on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
Also Read | Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on November 30?
Bank holidays for festivals are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); for regional festivals, banks only in that state or region stay closed. On the other hand, all banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
Also, online financial services will be available as usual on bank holidays.
List of bank holidays in December 2024:
As per RBI's holiday list for December, banks will be non-operational on:
|Date
|Day
|Observance
|State/UT
|December 3
|Tuesday
|Feast of St. Francis Xavier
|Panaji (Goa)
|December 12
|Thursday
|Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
|Shillong (Meghalaya)
|December 18
|Wednesday
|Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
|Shillong
|December 19
|Thursday
|Goa Liberation Day
|Panaji
|December 24
|Tuesday
|Christmas Eve
|Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong
|December 25
|Wednesday
|Christmas
|Public holiday
|December 26
|Thursday
|Christmas celebration
|Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
|December 27
|Friday
|Christmas celebration
|Kohima
|December 30
|Monday
|U Kiang Nangbah
|Shillong
|December 31
|Tuesday
|New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong
|Aizawl, Gangtok (Sikkim)
In addition to these, there is a second Saturday (December 14) and a fourth one (December). The list is boosted by as many as five Sundays, taking the number of holidays in the final month of the year.
Meanwhile, bank employees have been demanding a five-day work week. The proposal if approved, would mean bank holidays on all Saturdays instead of only second and fourth ones.
Also Read | Bank employees to get 5-day work week? May happen as soon as…
The long-standing proposal is now likely to receive the finance ministry’s final approval soon, according to reports.