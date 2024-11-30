Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

December 2024 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on 17 days | Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 30, 2024 03:50 PM IST

December 2024 bank holidays: Bank holidays for festivals are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

December 2024 bank holidays: Banks will not function on 17 days in December on account of festivals, as well as on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

December 2024 bank holidays: Check list here (Reuters/Representative image)
December 2024 bank holidays: Check list here (Reuters/Representative image)

Also Read | Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on November 30?

Bank holidays for festivals are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); for regional festivals, banks only in that state or region stay closed. On the other hand, all banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Also, online financial services will be available as usual on bank holidays.

List of bank holidays in December 2024:

As per RBI's holiday list for December, banks will be non-operational on:

DateDayObservanceState/UT
December 3TuesdayFeast of St. Francis XavierPanaji (Goa)
December 12ThursdayPa-Togan Nengminja SangmaShillong (Meghalaya)
December 18WednesdayDeath Anniversary of U SoSo ThamShillong
December 19ThursdayGoa Liberation DayPanaji
December 24TuesdayChristmas EveAizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong
December 25WednesdayChristmasPublic holiday
December 26ThursdayChristmas celebrationAizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 27FridayChristmas celebrationKohima
December 30MondayU Kiang NangbahShillong
December 31TuesdayNew Year's Eve/Lossong/NamsoongAizawl, Gangtok (Sikkim)

In addition to these, there is a second Saturday (December 14) and a fourth one (December). The list is boosted by as many as five Sundays, taking the number of holidays in the final month of the year.

Meanwhile, bank employees have been demanding a five-day work week. The proposal if approved, would mean bank holidays on all Saturdays instead of only second and fourth ones.

Also Read | Bank employees to get 5-day work week? May happen as soon as…

The long-standing proposal is now likely to receive the finance ministry’s final approval soon, according to reports.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On