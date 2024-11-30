December 2024 bank holidays: Banks to remain closed on 17 days | Details

December 2024 bank holidays: Banks will not function on 17 days in December on account of festivals, as well as on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. December 2024 bank holidays: Check list here (Reuters/Representative image)

Bank holidays for festivals are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); for regional festivals, banks only in that state or region stay closed. On the other hand, all banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Also, online financial services will be available as usual on bank holidays.

List of bank holidays in December 2024:

As per RBI's holiday list for December, banks will be non-operational on:

Date Day Observance State/UT December 3 Tuesday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Panaji (Goa) December 12 Thursday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Shillong (Meghalaya) December 18 Wednesday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong December 19 Thursday Goa Liberation Day Panaji December 24 Tuesday Christmas Eve Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong December 25 Wednesday Christmas Public holiday December 26 Thursday Christmas celebration Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong December 27 Friday Christmas celebration Kohima December 30 Monday U Kiang Nangbah Shillong December 31 Tuesday New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong Aizawl, Gangtok (Sikkim)

In addition to these, there is a second Saturday (December 14) and a fourth one (December). The list is boosted by as many as five Sundays, taking the number of holidays in the final month of the year.

Meanwhile, bank employees have been demanding a five-day work week. The proposal if approved, would mean bank holidays on all Saturdays instead of only second and fourth ones.

The long-standing proposal is now likely to receive the finance ministry’s final approval soon, according to reports.