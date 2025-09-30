Bank holidays in October 2025: Check RBI calendar and state-wise dates here

As October 2025 approaches, it’s essential to keep track of bank holidays—especially those set out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—so you can plan your financial transactions, visits to bank branches, and other banking-related activities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a list of bank holidays for October 2025. (Reuters)

​​RBI’s Role & Reference for Bank Holidays The RBI publishes a holiday calendar each year indicating when all banks must remain closed, including public, private, cooperative, rural and local area banks. These holidays include national, gazetted, festival and regional holidays. (RBI’s official holiday notifications are the primary source for branch closures.)

Every month, RBI mandates closure on:

All Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays These are common non-working days for banks nationwide under RBI guidelines.

In addition, RBI recognises gazetted holidays (applicable across many or all states) and regional festival holidays (applicable in specific states) according to their holiday calendar.