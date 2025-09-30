Bank holidays in October 2025: Check RBI calendar and state-wise dates here

As October 2025 approaches, it’s essential to keep track of bank holidays—especially those set out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)—so you can plan your financial transactions, visits to bank branches, and other banking-related activities.
RBI’s Role & Reference for Bank Holidays
The RBI publishes a holiday calendar each year indicating when all banks must remain closed, including public, private, cooperative, rural and local area banks. These holidays include national, gazetted, festival and regional holidays. (RBI’s official holiday notifications are the primary source for branch closures.)
Every month, RBI mandates closure on:
All Sundays
Second and fourth Saturdays
These are common non-working days for banks nationwide under RBI guidelines.
In addition, RBI recognises gazetted holidays (applicable across many or all states) and regional festival holidays (applicable in specific states) according to their holiday calendar.
Key Bank Holidays in October 2025 (RBI Calendar Highlights)
Below is a curated list of prominent bank holidays in October 2025, drawn from RBI-based compilations and state-wise schedules aligned with RBI norms.
You may also find regional holidays on dates such as Maha Navami, Vijayadashami, Bhai Dooj and state-specific festivals, which are recognized under the RBI holiday list for those particular states. For example:
Maha Navami (1 October 2025) is observed in several states like Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, etc.
Bhai Dooj (23 October) appears as a holiday in states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh under RBI-aligned calendars.
What This Means for You & How to Plan
On these bank holidays, physical branches will remain closed. If you need services like cheque deposits, passbook updates, or large cash withdrawals, plan ahead—ideally before the preceding working day.
Even when branches are closed, digital banking (internet banking, mobile apps) and many ATM services remain accessible. But cheque-clearing, branch-based services, and in-person requests will be impacted.
When a banking deadline (e.g. deposit maturity, recurring draw, payment due date) falls on a holiday, most banks adjust to the next working day for processing, in accordance with RBI and banking norms.