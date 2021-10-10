Banks to remain shut for 6 out of 7 days next week. Full list here

Public and private banks will remain closed on six out of seven days in the upcoming week during Durga Puja or Navratri celebrations. The festive season has begun which means it is time to spend money on gifts and celebrations for your family and friends. However, if you have any important bank-related work during this period, it must be completed at the earliest as many days between October 11 and October 17 have been listed as a bank holiday, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar.

It must be noted that these holidays vary from state to state and may not apply on all days in your state. The RBI categorises the list of holidays into three categories -- ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. Customers should visit their respective banks for the complete list of holidays.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 21 days in October 2021.

Here’s the full list:

October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) – Agartala, Kolkata

October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi

October 14 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja – Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi) – All banks except those in Imphal and Shimla

October 16 – Durga Puja (Dashain) – Gangtok

October 17 – Sunday – All banks

