Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Battery-Material Producer Shares Rise as U.S. Set to Tariff Chinese Graphite

WSJ
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 06:19 pm IST

Shares of some Asia-Pacific battery-material producers rose sharply Friday, after the U.S. moved to impose hefty duties on graphite imported from China.

Shares of some Asia-Pacific battery-material producers rose sharply Friday, after the U.S. moved to impose hefty duties on graphite—a key component of battery anodes—imported from China.

The U.S. Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on Chinese graphite imports PREMIUM
The U.S. Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on Chinese graphite imports

The U.S. Commerce Department will impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on Chinese graphite imports, after determining the materials were unfairly subsidized, according to a statement posted online late Thursday by the American Active Anode Material Producers.

The trade group, which had complained about Chinese companies’ alleged violations of U.S. anti-dumping laws, said the total effective tariff on Chinese active anode material now stands at 160%, accounting for all relevant duties imposed to date.

“Dumping is a malicious trade practice used by China to undercut competition and wield geopolitical influence,” AAAMP spokesperson Erik Olson said in the statement. “It is all made possible by a concerted combination of massive subsidies and other state-sponsored policies.”

Asked about Beijing’s response to the graphite anti-dumping duties at a press briefing, the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that was a matter for the relevant authorities.

Lin Jian then restated Beijing’s stance on China-U.S. trade collaboration.

“What I want to stress here is that China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is, by nature, mutually beneficial. We hope the U.S. will genuinely adhere to market economy principles and work to maintain the sound and stable development of China-U.S. trade relationship,” the spokesperson said.

While such anti-dumping measures are primarily aimed at protecting U.S. industries, market watchers say they are also likely to benefit non-Chinese competitors abroad, as U.S. buyers seek alternative suppliers amid growing concerns over supply-chain resilience.

In South Korea, the news sparked a rally among battery-material stocks. Posco Future M, an affiliate of steelmaker Posco Holdings, jumped 20% on the day. The company, which last month claimed to have secured a China-free cathode supply chain following the completion of a new precursor plant in South Korea, led the sector’s gains. Smaller producers PI Advanced Materials and L&F climbed 15% and 13%, respectively.

Shares of battery-material suppliers rose in Australia too. Syrah Resources led the charge, jumping 26%. Renascor gained 18% and Talga was 10% higher. Battery-tech firm Novonix, which operates a synthetic graphite production facility in North America, gained 16%.

“The decision today underscores the strategic importance of building a domestic supply chain for critical minerals, including synthetic graphite, in North America,” Michael O’Kronley, chief executive of Novonix, said in a statement.

He said the ruling validates Novonix’s business strategy and supports customers’ efforts to locally source critical battery materials and components. The company plans to significantly ramp up U.S. production, he added.

In a post on X, Renascor said the U.S. move may represent the strongest support yet for non-China supply chains for graphite and anode materials.

Jiahui Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at Kwanwoo.Jun@wsj.com

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Battery-Material Producer Shares Rise as U.S. Set to Tariff Chinese Graphite
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On