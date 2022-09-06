Home / Business / Biocon sells 5.4% stake in its research arm Syngene International

Biocon sells 5.4% stake in its research arm Syngene International

business
Published on Sep 06, 2022 08:14 PM IST

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 per cent stake, in the company.

Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,220 crore through an open market transaction..
Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over 1,220 crore through an open market transaction..
PTI |

Drugmaker Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 per cent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over 1,220 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 per cent stake, in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of 560.04 apiece, a discount of more than three per cent to Monday's closing price of 578.75 on the BSE.

At this price, the transaction size has been pegged at 1,220.28 crore, the data showed.

The scrip of Syngene International has settled 2.38 per cent lower at 565 apiece on the BSE.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was among the entities that lapped up the company's shares.

As of June year, of the promoters' holding of 70.29 per cent, Biocon held a 69.99 per cent stake in Syngene, the shareholding pattern with the exchange showed.

In separate block deals, Raja Ganesan Chandramogan, promoter of Hatsun Agro Products, offloaded 27.2 lakh shares of the company for nearly 269 crore.

The shares were picked up by Sundaram Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out