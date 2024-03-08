 BlackRock appoints Maheshwar Nataraj to lead private credit in India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / BlackRock appoints Maheshwar Nataraj to lead private credit in India

BlackRock appoints Maheshwar Nataraj to lead private credit in India

Bloomberg |
Mar 08, 2024 12:51 PM IST

BlackRock Inc. has appointed Maheshwar Nataraj to lead its private credit business in the fast-growing India market.

BlackRock Inc. has appointed Maheshwar Nataraj to lead its private credit business in the fast-growing India market.

The lobby of BlackRock, an American multinational investment company, is pictured.(AP)
The lobby of BlackRock, an American multinational investment company, is pictured.(AP)

Nataraj has been leading the firm’s sourcing and managing private credit investment in India, which poses “exciting opportunities,” according to a company spokesperson’s statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Vistara passenger dissatisfied over non-veg meals options: ‘Fire up tandoor’. Airline responds

BlackRock’s director for private credit in India Dhruva Agarwal, who has been with the firm for four years, is leaving due to family reasons, the spokesperson added.

Read more: Shark Tank India: Not allowed to pitch because of lack of Hindi fluency, Chennai entrepreneur claims

Banks and private credit funds have been ramping up staffing in Asia, including India, anticipating rapid growth in the region.

Late last year, HSBC hired Boomish Gopalakrishnan as director of private credit to lead the bank’s private credit business in ASEAN and India. In November, Hillhouse’s private credit business Elham Credit Partners recruited Supriya Kumar as executive director in Mumbai.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On