 Vistara passenger dissatisfied over non-veg meals options. Airline responds - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Vistara passenger dissatisfied over non-veg meals options: ‘Fire up tandoor’. Airline responds

Vistara passenger dissatisfied over non-veg meals options: ‘Fire up tandoor’. Airline responds

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Vistara passenger suggested angrily, “Vistara should call themselves a half-service airline!" to which the airline responded.

Vistara passenger criticised the airline over the absence of non-vegetarian meal options on a short flight. The passenger expressed his frustration in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Citing an interaction with a stewardess, Soumitra's post claimed that he was informed that non-vegetarian meals were not served due to the short duration of the flight.

Vistara airlines responded to a passenger's angry post on non-veg food policy in flights.
Vistara airlines responded to a passenger's angry post on non-veg food policy in flights.

Read more: This Ambani family member owns maximum stake in Reliance, not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant

"I don't get the connection between duration and non-veg," he said in the post. Criticising airline's policy, he suggested, “Vistara should call themselves a half-service airline!" and also questioned if the airline was planning to "fire up" a tandoor for longer flights.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Shark Tank India: Not allowed to pitch because of lack of Hindi fluency, Chennai entrepreneur claims

Vistara addressed Soumitra's concerns in a series of posts and desire to investigate the matter further. The airline said, “Hi Soumitra, we value your preferences and choices regarding inflight meals. While we are constantly improving our services, please note that the mentioned flight was short with slightly reduced flying time. As a standard procedure, we currently offer vegetarian meals in your booked cabin.”

Read more: Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92 to Elena Zhukova, set to marry for 5th time

Talking about its service design, the airline said that it aims to ensure all customers are served and procedures are finished by the crew within allocated time.

Read more: Taylor Swift for US President? Ray Dalio endorses singer with praise, says this

It said, “The services are set, keeping in mind that all customers should be served and necessary procedures to be completed by the crew well within the time. We appreciate your understanding of the same and hope to delight you soon.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On