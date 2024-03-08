Vistara passenger dissatisfied over non-veg meals options: ‘Fire up tandoor’. Airline responds

Vistara passenger criticised the airline over the absence of non-vegetarian meal options on a short flight. The passenger expressed his frustration in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Citing an interaction with a stewardess, Soumitra's post claimed that he was informed that non-vegetarian meals were not served due to the short duration of the flight. Vistara airlines responded to a passenger's angry post on non-veg food policy in flights.

"I don't get the connection between duration and non-veg," he said in the post. Criticising airline's policy, he suggested, “Vistara should call themselves a half-service airline!" and also questioned if the airline was planning to "fire up" a tandoor for longer flights.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vistara addressed Soumitra's concerns in a series of posts and desire to investigate the matter further. The airline said, “Hi Soumitra, we value your preferences and choices regarding inflight meals. While we are constantly improving our services, please note that the mentioned flight was short with slightly reduced flying time. As a standard procedure, we currently offer vegetarian meals in your booked cabin.”

Talking about its service design, the airline said that it aims to ensure all customers are served and procedures are finished by the crew within allocated time.

It said, “The services are set, keeping in mind that all customers should be served and necessary procedures to be completed by the crew well within the time. We appreciate your understanding of the same and hope to delight you soon.”