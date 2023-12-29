BLS International Elevates Global Visa Services with Renewed Spain Contract and Exclusive Slovakia Agreement, Strengthening Schengen Partnership

NewsVoir HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 29: BLS International Services Ltd., a global leader in outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, proudly announces two significant wins in the Schengen visa outsourcing domain.

The renewal of the Spain contract for a second term expands the partnership's reach across Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC. Notably, it now includes outsourcing national visas for the first time. As a part of the contract, BLS will also be offering various value-added services (VAS) like SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, premium lounge, etc.

BLS International has also signed an exclusive global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia in 18 countries, covering Tourist, Business, and National visas to facilitate seamless travel and immigration procedures. Notably, this achievement marks a significant addition to BLS International's portfolio of Schengen countries.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd., said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Slovakian and Spanish governments for entrusting BLS International with the responsibility of facilitating seamless global visa services. These contracts signify a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and reinforce our pivotal role as a trusted partner for Schengen member countries. At BLS International, we are dedicated to shaping a world where borders are bridges, and we pledge to continue delivering unparalleled visa solutions that transcend expectations and foster international connectivity."

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion' Company" by Forbes Asia, and ranked among "Fortune India's Next 500 companies". The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with as CMMI DEV L5 V2.0 & SVC L5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and more.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com.

