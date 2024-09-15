Boeing strike could go on for a while, union leader says: Report

A strike at Boeing "could go on for a while" as workers are confident they can get bigger wage increases and an improved pension, union leader Jon Holden said in an interview with National Public Radio on Saturday. The Boeing logo is seen on the side of a Boeing 737 MAX at the Farnborough International Airshow.(Reuters)

More than 30,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), who produce Boeing's top-selling 737 MAX and other jets in the Seattle and Portland, began a strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting down a new contract.