BookMyShow lays off 200 employees amid Covid-19, CEO urges 'new home' for staff

Amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, online movie and events ticketing brand BookMyShow has laid off as many as 200 employees, informed Ashish Hemrajani, the chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of BookMyShow's parent company Bigtree Entertainment. The online ticketing brand had last year in May laid off and furloughed 270 employees, which formed 18.6% of its workforce, across offices worldwide. Hemrajani thanked each and every employee for backing BookMyShow during this tumultuous phase of the pandemic and tweeted out asking for help on finding new jobs for the recently laid-off workers.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bigtree Entertainment CEO Ashish Hemrajani hailed the "character" of these 200 employees who were recently laid off, mentioning that each of them had thanked him for the opportunity of working as part of the BookMyShow brand. "COVID19 has taught me many lessons & I learned another one today. As we let go of 200 of the most incredibility talented & performance-driven individuals, each & everyone has messaged, thanking me for the opportunity, the love for @bookmyshow and asking me if they could help 'me' in any way possible," he wrote, "Now that’s character."

‘me’ in any way possible. Now that’s character. And if there is a ‘Unicorn’ of wealth then this is it - the character of people you choose to surround yourself with. All of us together for the past 15 months through our charity @bookasmileindia impacted about 1,000,000 (2/4) — ashish hemrajani (@fafsters) June 10, 2021

Hemrajani said that more even more important than managing optics is finding each of the recently laid employees "a new home" where they can contribute to their full potential once again. "These 200 folks were handpicked & curated over years and had surrounded themselves with the highest values of culture, performance and empathy," he wrote, adding, "So if you have leads, please DM me & we will do the needful. They will contribute incredibly to the growth of your wonderful firms. I’m sure we will all come out stronger."

BookMyShow was launched back in 2007 by Sydenham Institute of Management alumni Ashish Hemrajani, Rajesh Balpande, and Parikshit Dar for the purpose of introducing the concept of online movie ticketing to India. Now, 14 years later, BookMyShow also offers online ticketing solutions for theaters, events, and concerts across Asia and Oceania, in addition to providing information about upcoming movies, artists, venues, and shows. The company has seen investments from notable groups such as the media arm of Network18, owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, which currently owns a 39% stake in BookMyShow.